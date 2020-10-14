Global Motion Picture Market (2020 to 2027) - by Genre, Demographics and Dimension

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motion Picture Industry by Genre, Demographics and Dimension: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global entertainment industry is growing steadily, with China, India and Southeast Asian countries outperforming the average growth. These countries are amongst the world's youngest nations with more people under the age of 25. Rise in disposable incomes along with favorable demographics have resulted in increased propensity to spend on entertainment and leisure. With the expansion of theatres, markets in countries such as India, China, and others South East Asian nations are surging.



Growing middle class Increasing per capita income, and working population are all together generating colossal domestic demand for leisure services - including entertainment. Players operating in the region are rapidly diversifying their offerings beyond their traditional domains; thus, leveraging synergies and building presence across diversified segments of the entertainment industry. Globalization of the motion picture industry, along with emergence of multiple entertainment options supplemented by relative easy access to capital have been some of the key growth factors that are driving the global motion picture market across geographies.



Uncertainties about current and future economic conditions might dissuade foot fall amongst multiplexes. The COVID-19 outbreak results in widespread economic crisis around the world. Emergence of an alternate platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime coupled with piracy of films act as major challenges for the engaged stakeholders.



Recent years have seen uprising of the online crowdfunding platforms. IndieGoGo was the first major platform which was launched in the year January 2008 however new crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter, Seed & Spark, Slated, The Bottom Line, have been launched owing to increasing popularity amongst stakeholders .One of the biggest crowdfunded movie in recent years is the Veronica Mars movie, which raised about $5.7 million from the platform Kickstarter. Emerging from this is a service industry comprising crowdfunding consultancies, dedicated marketers and reward drop-shippers. Crowdfunding offers multiple advantages for variety of reasons. Some of which includes advantage if the 100% of the film's profits, creating loyal followers of films even before the film release, and it aids in raising finance with no upfront fees. Emergence of such platforms is expected to drive market growth and aids small and medium enterprises.



The motion picture industry is segmented into genre, demographics, dimension and region. By genre, the global market is classified into action, comedy, drama, fantasy, horror, romance, and others. By demographics, it is bifurcated into children and adult. By dimension, the market is divided into 3D & above and 2D. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the key players profiled in the motion picture industry analysis included are Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, Walt Disney Studios, Universal Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate Films, The Weinstein Company, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, DreamWorks Pictures.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Key Benefits

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4: Motion Picture Industry by Genre

4.1. Overview

4.2. Action

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Comedy

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4. Drama

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.5. Fantasy

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.6. Horror

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.7. Romance

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.8.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Motion Picture Industry by Demographics

5.1. Overview

5.2. Children

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Adult

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Motion Picture Industry by Dimension

6.1. Overview

6.2.3D and Above

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.3.2D

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Motion Picture Industry by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Warner Bros

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Operating Business Segments

8.1.5. Product Portfolio

8.1.6. Business Performance

8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company Snapshot

8.2.4. Operating Business Segments

8.2.5. Product Portfolio

8.2.6. Business Performance

8.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Walt Disney Studios

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company Snapshot

8.3.4. Operating Business Segments

8.3.5. Product Portfolio

8.3.6. Business Performance

8.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Universal Pictures

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company Snapshot

8.4.4. Operating Business Segments

8.4.5. Product Portfolio

8.4.6. Business Performance

8.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5.20Th Century Fox

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company Snapshot

8.5.4. Operating Business Segments

8.5.5. Product Portfolio

8.5.6. Business Performance

8.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Paramount Pictures

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company Snapshot

8.6.4. Operating Business Segments

8.6.5. Product Portfolio

8.6.6. Business Performance

8.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Lionsgate Films

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company Snapshot

8.7.4. Operating Business Segments

8.7.5. Product Portfolio

8.7.6. Business Performance

8.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. The Weinstein Company

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company Snapshot

8.8.4. Operating Business Segments

8.8.5. Product Portfolio

8.8.6. Business Performance

8.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company Snapshot

8.9.4. Operating Business Segments

8.9.5. Product Portfolio

8.9.6. Business Performance

8.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Dreamworks Pictures

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company Snapshot

8.10.4. Operating Business Segments

8.10.5. Product Portfolio

8.10.6. Business Performance

8.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



