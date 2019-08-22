Global Motor Control Centers Industry
Aug 22, 2019, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Motor Control Centers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Low, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Low will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799183/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$77.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$237.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Low will reach a market size of US$283.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$512.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan); Gemco Controls Ltd. (India); General Electric Company (USA); Hyosung Corporation (Korea); Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (India); LSIS Co., Ltd. (Korea); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany); Technical Control Systems, Ltd. (United Kingdom); Vidhyut Control (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India); WEG SA (Brazil)
Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799183/?utm_source=PRN
MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Motor Control Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Motor Control Centers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Motor Control Centers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Low (Voltage) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Low (Voltage) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Low (Voltage) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Medium (Voltage) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Medium (Voltage) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Medium (Voltage) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Motor Control Centers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 16: United States Motor Control Centers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Motor Control Centers Market in the United States by
Voltage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Motor Control Centers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Motor Control Centers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Motor Control Centers Historic Market Review
by Voltage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Motor Control Centers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Motor Control Centers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Motor Control Centers Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Motor Control Centers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage for
the period 2018-2025
Table 29: Motor Control Centers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor
Control Centers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Motor Control Centers Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Motor Control Centers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Motor Control Centers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Motor Control Centers Market by Voltage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Motor Control Centers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Motor Control Centers Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Motor Control Centers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 40: European Motor Control Centers Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Motor Control Centers Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 44: Motor Control Centers Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Motor Control Centers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 47: Motor Control Centers Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Motor Control Centers Market in France by Voltage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: French Motor Control Centers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis by
Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Motor Control Centers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Motor Control Centers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Motor Control Centers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Motor Control Centers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 57: German Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Motor Control Centers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Motor Control Centers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Motor Control Centers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Motor Control Centers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Motor Control Centers Market by Voltage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Italian Demand for Motor Control Centers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Motor Control Centers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Motor Control Centers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Voltage for the period 2018-2025
Table 68: Motor Control Centers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Motor Control Centers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Motor Control Centers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Spanish Motor Control Centers Historic Market Review
by Voltage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 75: Motor Control Centers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Spanish Motor Control Centers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Motor Control Centers Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Motor Control Centers Market in Russia by Voltage: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 81: Russian Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Russian Motor Control Centers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Motor Control Centers Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Motor Control Centers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 86: Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Motor Control Centers Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Motor Control Centers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Motor Control Centers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Voltage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Motor Control Centers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Motor Control Centers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Australian Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 102: Australian Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Motor Control Centers Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Motor Control Centers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Indian Motor Control Centers Historic Market Review
by Voltage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 108: Motor Control Centers Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Indian Motor Control Centers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Motor Control Centers Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Motor Control Centers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: South Korean Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 114: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Motor Control Centers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Motor Control
Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Voltage for the period 2018-2025
Table 119: Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Market
Share Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Motor Control Centers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Motor Control Centers Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 125: Motor Control Centers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Latin American Motor Control Centers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 127: Latin American Motor Control Centers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Motor Control Centers Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Motor Control Centers Market by
Voltage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Motor Control Centers in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Motor Control Centers Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Motor Control Centers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 134: Motor Control Centers Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Argentinean Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Argentinean Motor Control Centers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 137: Motor Control Centers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 139: Motor Control Centers Market in Brazil by Voltage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Brazilian Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 141: Brazilian Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Motor Control Centers Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 145: Motor Control Centers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Mexican Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 147: Mexican Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Motor Control Centers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Motor Control Centers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to
2025
Table 152: Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of Latin
America by Voltage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Motor Control Centers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Motor Control Centers Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 158: Motor Control Centers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: The Middle East Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: The Middle East Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: The Middle East Motor Control Centers Historic MARKET by Voltage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: Motor Control Centers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Motor Control Centers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Motor Control Centers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Motor Control Centers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage for
the period 2018-2025
Table 167: Motor Control Centers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Iranian Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor
Control Centers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Iranian Motor Control Centers Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 173: Motor Control Centers Market in Israel in US$
Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Israeli Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Israeli Motor Control Centers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 176: Motor Control Centers Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Motor Control Centers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Motor Control Centers Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Motor Control Centers Market by
Voltage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Motor Control Centers in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Motor Control Centers Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Motor Control Centers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Motor Control Centers Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 186: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Motor Control Centers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Motor Control Centers Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Motor Control Centers Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Motor Control Centers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 196: African Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Motor Control Centers Market in Africa by Voltage: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 198: African Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: African Motor Control Centers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Motor Control Centers Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
EATON CORPORATION PLC
FUJI ELECTRIC
GEMCO CONTROLS
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HYOSUNG CORPORATION
LSIS
LARSEN & TOUBRO
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
TECHNICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS
VIDHYUT CONTROL (I) PVT.
WEG SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799183/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article