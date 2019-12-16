Global Motor Control Centers Industry
Dec 16, 2019, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Motor Control Centers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.2%. Low, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Low will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799183/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$72.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$58.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Low will reach a market size of US$246.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$631 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Eaton Corporation PLC; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Gemco Controls Ltd.; General Electric Company; Hyosung Corporation; Larsen & Toubro Ltd.; LSIS Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Technical Control Systems, Ltd.; Vidhyut Control (I) Pvt. Ltd.; WEG SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799183/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Motor Control Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Motor Control Centers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Motor Control Centers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Low (Voltage) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Low (Voltage) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Low (Voltage) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Medium (Voltage) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Medium (Voltage) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Medium (Voltage) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Motor Control Centers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 16: United States Motor Control Centers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Motor Control Centers Market in the United States by
Voltage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Motor Control Centers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Motor Control Centers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Motor Control Centers Historic Market Review
by Voltage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Motor Control Centers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Motor Control Centers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Motor Control Centers Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Motor Control Centers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Motor Control Centers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor
Control Centers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Motor Control Centers Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Motor Control Centers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Motor Control Centers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Motor Control Centers Market by Voltage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Motor Control Centers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Motor Control Centers Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Motor Control Centers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 40: European Motor Control Centers Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Motor Control Centers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 44: Motor Control Centers Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Motor Control Centers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 47: Motor Control Centers Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Motor Control Centers Market in France by Voltage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: French Motor Control Centers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis by
Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Motor Control Centers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Motor Control Centers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Motor Control Centers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Motor Control Centers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 57: German Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Motor Control Centers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Motor Control Centers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Motor Control Centers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Motor Control Centers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Motor Control Centers Market by Voltage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Italian Demand for Motor Control Centers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Motor Control Centers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Motor Control Centers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Motor Control Centers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Motor Control Centers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Motor Control Centers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Spanish Motor Control Centers Historic Market Review
by Voltage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 75: Motor Control Centers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Spanish Motor Control Centers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Motor Control Centers Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Motor Control Centers Market in Russia by Voltage: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 81: Russian Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Russian Motor Control Centers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Motor Control Centers Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Motor Control Centers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 86: Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Motor Control Centers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Motor Control Centers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Motor Control Centers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Voltage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Motor Control Centers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Motor Control Centers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Australian Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 102: Australian Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Motor Control Centers Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Motor Control Centers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Indian Motor Control Centers Historic Market Review
by Voltage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 108: Motor Control Centers Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Indian Motor Control Centers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Motor Control Centers Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Motor Control Centers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: South Korean Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 114: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Motor Control Centers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Motor Control
Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Market
Share Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Motor Control Centers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motor Control Centers Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Motor Control Centers Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 125: Motor Control Centers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Latin American Motor Control Centers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 127: Latin American Motor Control Centers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Motor Control Centers Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Motor Control Centers Market by
Voltage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Motor Control Centers in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Motor Control Centers Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Motor Control Centers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 134: Motor Control Centers Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Argentinean Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Argentinean Motor Control Centers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 137: Motor Control Centers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 139: Motor Control Centers Market in Brazil by Voltage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Brazilian Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 141: Brazilian Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Motor Control Centers Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 145: Motor Control Centers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Mexican Motor Control Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 147: Mexican Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Motor Control Centers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Motor Control Centers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to
2025
Table 152: Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of Latin
America by Voltage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Motor Control Centers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Motor Control Centers Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 158: Motor Control Centers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: The Middle East Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: The Middle East Motor Control Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: The Middle East Motor Control Centers Historic
Market by Voltage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: Motor Control Centers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Motor Control Centers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Motor Control Centers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Motor Control Centers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Motor Control Centers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Motor Control Centers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Iranian Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor
Control Centers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Iranian Motor Control Centers Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 173: Motor Control Centers Market in Israel in US$
Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Israeli Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Israeli Motor Control Centers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 176: Motor Control Centers Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Motor Control Centers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Motor Control Centers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Motor Control Centers Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Motor Control Centers Market by
Voltage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Motor Control Centers in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Motor Control Centers Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Motor Control Centers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Motor Control Centers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 186: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Motor Control Centers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Motor Control Centers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Motor Control Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Motor Control Centers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Motor Control Centers Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 196: African Motor Control Centers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Motor Control Centers Market in Africa by Voltage: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 198: African Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: African Motor Control Centers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Motor Control Centers Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: Motor Control Centers Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
EATON CORPORATION PLC
FUJI ELECTRIC
GEMCO CONTROLS
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HYOSUNG CORPORATION
LSIS
LARSEN & TOUBRO
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
TECHNICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS
VIDHYUT CONTROL (I) PVT.
WEG SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799183/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article