Global Motor Insurance Market Report 2023: Premium and Claims Performance Review 2018-2022 and Forecasts 2023-2027

21 Nov, 2023

The "Motor Insurance Market Trends and Analysis by Region, Line of Business, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive analysis report offers a deep dive into the global and regional motor insurance industry, providing valuable insights and information. It provides a detailed outlook of the Global motor insurance industry, including key performance indicators such as written premium and claims for the review period (2018-22) and forecast period (2023-27).

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global and regional motor insurance industry, analyzing key lines of business, trends, drivers, challenges, regulatory landscape, and industry developments. It also provides insights into significant technological advancements impacting the Global motor insurance sector.

Furthermore, the report offers a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, including an overview and comparative assessment of leading companies, along with premium and profitability trends in top insurance markets for each region.

This report leverages research, modeling, and analysis, offering insurers valuable insights into the dynamics of the motor insurance industry on both a global and regional scale.

Scope

  • This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global motor Insurance industry:
  • It provides historical values for the global and regional motor Insurance industry for the report's 2018-22 review period, and projected figures for the forecast period 2023-27.
  • It offers a detailed analysis of the regional motor Insurance industry and market forecasts to 2027.
  • It provides key market trends in the Global motor Insurance industry.
  • It provides rankings, premiums, and market share of top global and regional motor insurers and analyzes the competitive landscape.

Key Highlights

  • Key insights and dynamics of the motor insurance industry.
  • Insights on key market trends in the motor insurance industry.
  • Insights on key growth and profitability challenges in the motor insurance industry.
  • Comparative analysis of leading motor insurance providers.
  • In-depth analysis of regional markets.
  • Insight on the future growth trend and market outlook.

Reasons to Buy

  • Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the global and regional motor insurance industry.
  • In-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the Global motor insurance industry.
  • In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and top 20 regional markets.
  • Understand the key dynamics, trends, and growth opportunities in the global and regional motor insurance industry.
  • Identify key regulatory developments impacting market growth.
  • Identify growth opportunities in key regional markets.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • State Farm
  • Progressive
  • PICC
  • Berkshire Hathaway
  • Ping An
  • Tokio Marine
  • China Pacific
  • Sompo
  • China Life
  • Samsung Fire & Marine
  • Hyundai Marine & Fire
  • DB Insurance
  • AXA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ougcwv

