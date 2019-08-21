Global Motor Protection Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Motor Protection market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Overload Relay, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Overload Relay will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799185/?utm_source=PRN

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$90.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$225.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Overload Relay will reach a market size of US$152.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$603.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Danfoss A/S (Denmark); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan); General Electric Company (USA); Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (India); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany); Toshiba International Corporation (TIC) (USA)

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799185/?utm_source=PRN

MOTOR PROTECTION MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Motor Protection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Introduction

Major Requirements for Efficient Motor Management

Product Definitions

Motor Protection Circuit Breaker Product Overview

Combination Starters

Vacuum contactor

Overload Relays

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Use of Variable Frequency Drives Deamnd for Motor ProtectionSolutionsMotor Protection in Oil & Gas IndustryAdvances in Motor ProtectionRise in Demand for High Power Motor Protection DevicesDeepwater Investments to Drive Demand for Motor Protection DevicesIncreasing Demand for Motors from Diverse Industries DriveGrowth Momentum

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Motor Protection Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Motor Protection Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Motor Protection Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 5: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 6: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 8: Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 10: Water & Wastewater (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 11: Water & Wastewater (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 12: Water & Wastewater (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 14: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 15: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Overload Relay (Device) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: Overload Relay (Device) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 18: Overload Relay (Device) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Vacuum Contactor (Device) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Vacuum Contactor (Device) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Vacuum Contactor (Device) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 22: Combination Starter (Device) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Combination Starter (Device) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 24: Combination Starter (Device) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Motor Protection Circuit Breaker (Device) World MARKET Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Motor Protection Circuit Breaker (Device) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 27: Motor Protection Circuit Breaker (Device) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures US Motor Protection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Table 28: United States Motor Protection Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Motor Protection Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 30: Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: United States Motor Protection Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Motor Protection Market in the United States by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 33: United States Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 34: Canadian Motor Protection Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Motor Protection Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017 Table 36: Canadian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: Canadian Motor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: Canadian Motor Protection Historic Market Review by Device in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 39: Motor Protection Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025 JAPAN Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 41: Japanese Motor Protection Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 42: Motor Protection Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 43: Japanese Market for Motor Protection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the period 2018-2025 Table 44: Motor Protection Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2009-2017 Table 45: Japanese Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 46: Chinese Demand for Motor Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 47: Motor Protection Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 48: Chinese Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 49: Chinese Motor Protection Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2018-2025 Table 50: Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Device: 2009-2017 Table 51: Chinese Motor Protection Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures European Motor Protection Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Table 52: European Motor Protection Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 53: Motor Protection Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 54: European Motor Protection Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 55: European Motor Protection Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025 Table 56: Motor Protection Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017 Table 57: European Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 58: European Motor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2018-2025 Table 59: Motor Protection Market in Europe in US$ Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 60: European Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 61: Motor Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025 Table 62: French Motor Protection Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 63: French Motor Protection Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 64: Motor Protection Market in France by Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 65: French Motor Protection Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Device: 2009-2017 Table 66: French Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 GERMANY Table 67: Motor Protection Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: German Motor Protection Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 69: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 70: Motor Protection Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2018-2025 Table 71: German Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2009-2017 Table 72: German Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 73: Italian Demand for Motor Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 74: Motor Protection Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 75: Italian Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 76: Italian Motor Protection Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2018-2025 Table 77: Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Device: 2009-2017 Table 78: Italian Motor Protection Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 80: United Kingdom Motor Protection Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 81: Motor Protection Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Motor Protection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the period 2018-2025 Table 83: Motor Protection Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2009-2017 Table 84: United Kingdom Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 85: Spanish Motor Protection Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: Motor Protection Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017 Table 87: Spanish Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 88: Spanish Motor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2018 to 2025 Table 89: Spanish Motor Protection Historic Market Review by Device in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 90: Motor Protection Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025 RUSSIA Table 91: Russian Motor Protection Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: Motor Protection Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 93: Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 94: Russian Motor Protection Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2018 to 2025 Table 95: Motor Protection Market in Russia by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 96: Russian Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 97: Rest of Europe Motor Protection Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025 Table 98: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017 Table 99: Rest of Europe Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 100: Rest of Europe Motor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2018-2025 Table 101: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 102: Rest of Europe Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 103: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 104: Motor Protection Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 106: Motor Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 109: Motor Protection Market in Asia-Pacific by Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Device: 2009-2017 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 112: Motor Protection Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 113: Australian Motor Protection Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 114: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 115: Motor Protection Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2018-2025 Table 116: Australian Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2009-2017 Table 117: Australian Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 118: Indian Motor Protection Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 119: Motor Protection Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017 Table 120: Indian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 121: Indian Motor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2018 to 2025 Table 122: Indian Motor Protection Historic Market Review by Device in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 123: Motor Protection Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 124: Motor Protection Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 125: South Korean Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 126: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 127: Motor Protection Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2018-2025 Table 128: South Korean Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2009-2017 Table 129: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 132: Motor Protection Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Motor Protection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the period 2018-2025 Table 134: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2009-2017 Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 136: Latin American Motor Protection Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 137: Motor Protection Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 138: Latin American Motor Protection Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 139: Latin American Demand for Motor Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 140: Motor Protection Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 141: Latin American Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 142: Latin American Motor Protection Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2018-2025 Table 143: Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Device: 2009-2017 Table 144: Latin American Motor Protection Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 ARGENTINA Table 145: Argentinean Motor Protection Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025 Table 146: Motor Protection Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017 Table 147: Argentinean Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 148: Argentinean Motor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2018-2025 Table 149: Motor Protection Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 150: Argentinean Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 151: Motor Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025 Table 152: Brazilian Motor Protection Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 153: Brazilian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 154: Motor Protection Market in Brazil by Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 155: Brazilian Motor Protection Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Device: 2009-2017 Table 156: Brazilian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MEXICO Table 157: Motor Protection Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 158: Mexican Motor Protection Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 159: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 160: Motor Protection Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2018-2025 Table 161: Mexican Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2009-2017 Table 162: Mexican Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 163: Rest of Latin America Motor Protection Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 164: Motor Protection Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 165: Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 166: Rest of Latin America Motor Protection Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2018 to 2025 Table 167: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Latin America by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 168: Rest of Latin America Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 169: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 170: Motor Protection Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 171: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 172: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 173: Motor Protection Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017 Table 174: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 175: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2018 to 2025 Table 176: The Middle East Motor Protection Historic Market by Device in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 177: Motor Protection Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025 IRAN Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 179: Iranian Motor Protection Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 180: Motor Protection Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 181: Iranian Market for Motor Protection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the period 2018-2025 Table 182: Motor Protection Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2009-2017 Table 183: Iranian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 184: Israeli Motor Protection Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025 Table 185: Motor Protection Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017 Table 186: Israeli Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 187: Israeli Motor Protection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2018-2025 Table 188: Motor Protection Market in Israel in US$ Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 189: Israeli Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Motor Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 191: Motor Protection Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 193: Saudi Arabian Motor Protection Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2018-2025 Table 194: Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Device: 2009-2017 Table 195: Saudi Arabian Motor Protection Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 196: Motor Protection Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Motor Protection Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 198: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 199: Motor Protection Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2018-2025 Table 200: United Arab Emirates Motor Protection Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2009-2017 Table 201: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 202: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Motor Protection Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 204: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 205: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2018-2025 Table 206: Rest of Middle East Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2009-2017 Table 207: Rest of Middle East Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 208: African Motor Protection Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 209: Motor Protection Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 210: Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 211: African Motor Protection Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2018 to 2025 Table 212: Motor Protection Market in Africa by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 213: African Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ABB GROUP DANFOSS A/S EATON CORPORATION PLC FUJI ELECTRIC GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY LARSEN & TOUBRO MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA SIEMENS AG TOSHIBA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799185/?utm_source=PRN

About

Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

