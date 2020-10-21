Global Motor Protection Industry
Global Motor Protection Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 11:40 ET
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Motor Protection estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Overload Relay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vacuum Contactor segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Motor Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Combination Starter Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Combination Starter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$449.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$630.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$915.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Group
- Danfoss A/S
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba International Corporation (TIC)
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Motor Protection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Introduction
Major Requirements for Efficient Motor Management
Product Definitions
Motor Protection Circuit Breaker Product Overview
Combination Starters
Vacuum contactor
Overload Relays
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Use of Variable Frequency Drives Deamnd for Motor Protection
Solutions
Motor Protection in Oil & Gas Industry
Advances in Motor Protection
Rise in Demand for High Power Motor Protection Devices
Deepwater Investments to Drive Demand for Motor Protection Devices
Increasing Demand for Motors from Diverse Industries Drive
Growth Momentum
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Motor Protection Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Motor Protection Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Motor Protection Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Overload Relay (Device) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Overload Relay (Device) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Overload Relay (Device) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Vacuum Contactor (Device) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Vacuum Contactor (Device) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Vacuum Contactor (Device) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Combination Starter (Device) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Combination Starter (Device) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Combination Starter (Device) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Motor Protection Circuit Breaker (Device) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Motor Protection Circuit Breaker (Device) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Motor Protection Circuit Breaker (Device) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Water & Wastewater (End-Use Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Water & Wastewater (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Water & Wastewater (End-Use Industry) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 25: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Motor Protection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Motor Protection Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Motor Protection Market in the United States by
Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Motor Protection Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Motor Protection Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Motor Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Motor Protection Historic Market Review by
Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Motor Protection Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Motor Protection Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Motor Protection Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Motor Protection: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Motor Protection Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor
Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Motor Protection Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 45: Motor Protection Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Motor Protection Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Motor Protection Market by Device: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Motor Protection in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Motor Protection Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Motor Protection Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Motor Protection Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Motor Protection Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Motor Protection Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Motor Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 56: Motor Protection Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Motor Protection Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 59: Motor Protection Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Motor Protection Market in France by Device:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Motor Protection Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Motor Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Motor Protection Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Motor Protection Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Motor Protection Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Motor Protection Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Motor Protection Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 72: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Motor Protection Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Motor Protection Market by Device: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Motor Protection in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Motor Protection Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Motor Protection: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Motor Protection Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Motor Protection Market Share Analysis
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Motor Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Motor Protection Market in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 84: Motor Protection Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Motor Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Motor Protection Historic Market Review by
Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Motor Protection Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Motor Protection Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Motor Protection Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Motor Protection Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Motor Protection Market in Russia by Device:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Motor Protection Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Motor Protection Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Motor Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 98: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Motor Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Motor Protection Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 101: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Motor Protection Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Motor Protection Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Motor Protection Market in Asia-Pacific by Device:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Share Analysis
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Motor Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Motor Protection Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Motor Protection Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Motor Protection Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 117: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Motor Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Motor Protection Historic Market Review by
Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Motor Protection Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Motor Protection Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Motor Protection Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Motor Protection Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Motor Protection Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 126: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Motor Protection Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Motor Protection Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 129: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Motor Protection:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Share
Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Motor Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020
to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 135: Motor Protection Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Motor Protection Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Motor Protection Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Motor Protection Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Motor Protection Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Motor Protection Market by Device:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Motor Protection in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Motor Protection Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Motor Protection Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Motor Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 146: Motor Protection Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Motor Protection Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 149: Motor Protection Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Motor Protection Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Motor Protection Market in Brazil by Device:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Motor Protection Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Motor Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Motor Protection Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Motor Protection Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Motor Protection Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Motor Protection Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 162: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Motor Protection Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Latin America by
Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Motor Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Motor Protection Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Motor Protection Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Motor Protection Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Motor Protection Historic Market by
Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Motor Protection Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Motor Protection Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Motor Protection: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Motor Protection Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor
Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Motor Protection Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 183: Motor Protection Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Motor Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 185: Motor Protection Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Motor Protection Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 188: Motor Protection Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Motor Protection Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Motor Protection Market by Device:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Motor Protection in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Motor Protection Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Motor Protection Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Motor Protection Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Motor Protection Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 198: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Motor Protection Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Motor Protection Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 201: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Motor Protection Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Motor Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Motor Protection Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 207: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Motor Protection Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Motor Protection Market in Africa by Device:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Motor Protection Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Motor Protection Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
