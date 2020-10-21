Global Motor Protection Industry

Global Motor Protection Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Motor Protection estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Overload Relay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vacuum Contactor segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.


The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Motor Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Combination Starter Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR

In the global Combination Starter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$449.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$630.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$915.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • ABB Group
  • Danfoss A/S
  • Eaton Corporation PLC
  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
  • General Electric Company
  • Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Schneider Electric SA
  • Siemens AG
  • Toshiba International Corporation (TIC)

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Motor Protection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Introduction
Major Requirements for Efficient Motor Management
Product Definitions
Motor Protection Circuit Breaker Product Overview
Combination Starters
Vacuum contactor
Overload Relays

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Use of Variable Frequency Drives Deamnd for Motor Protection
Solutions
Motor Protection in Oil & Gas Industry
Advances in Motor Protection
Rise in Demand for High Power Motor Protection Devices
Deepwater Investments to Drive Demand for Motor Protection Devices
Increasing Demand for Motors from Diverse Industries Drive
Growth Momentum

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
