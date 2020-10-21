Global Motor Protection Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Motor Protection estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Overload Relay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vacuum Contactor segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799185/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Motor Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Combination Starter Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



In the global Combination Starter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$449.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$630.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$915.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Danfoss A/S

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corporation (TIC)

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Motor Protection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Introduction

Major Requirements for Efficient Motor Management

Product Definitions

Motor Protection Circuit Breaker Product Overview

Combination Starters

Vacuum contactor

Overload Relays



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Use of Variable Frequency Drives Deamnd for Motor Protection

Solutions

Motor Protection in Oil & Gas Industry

Advances in Motor Protection

Rise in Demand for High Power Motor Protection Devices

Deepwater Investments to Drive Demand for Motor Protection Devices

Increasing Demand for Motors from Diverse Industries Drive

Growth Momentum



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Motor Protection Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Motor Protection Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Motor Protection Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Overload Relay (Device) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Overload Relay (Device) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Overload Relay (Device) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Vacuum Contactor (Device) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Vacuum Contactor (Device) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Vacuum Contactor (Device) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Combination Starter (Device) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Combination Starter (Device) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Combination Starter (Device) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Motor Protection Circuit Breaker (Device) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Motor Protection Circuit Breaker (Device) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Motor Protection Circuit Breaker (Device) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Water & Wastewater (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Water & Wastewater (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Water & Wastewater (End-Use Industry) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 25: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Motor Protection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Motor Protection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Motor Protection Market in the United States by

Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Motor Protection Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Motor Protection Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Motor Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Motor Protection Historic Market Review by

Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Motor Protection Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Motor Protection Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Motor Protection Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Motor Protection: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Motor Protection Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor

Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Motor Protection Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 45: Motor Protection Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Motor Protection Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Motor Protection Market by Device: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Motor Protection in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Motor Protection Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Motor Protection Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Motor Protection Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Motor Protection Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Motor Protection Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Motor Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027



Table 56: Motor Protection Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Motor Protection Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 59: Motor Protection Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Motor Protection Market in France by Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Motor Protection Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Motor Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Motor Protection Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Motor Protection Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Motor Protection Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Motor Protection Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Motor Protection Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 72: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Motor Protection Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Motor Protection Market by Device: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Motor Protection in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Motor Protection Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Motor Protection: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Motor Protection Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Motor Protection Market Share Analysis

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Motor Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Motor Protection Market in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 84: Motor Protection Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Motor Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Motor Protection Historic Market Review by

Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Motor Protection Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Motor Protection Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Motor Protection Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Motor Protection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Motor Protection Market in Russia by Device:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Motor Protection Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Motor Protection Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Motor Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027



Table 98: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Motor Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Motor Protection Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 101: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Motor Protection Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Motor Protection Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Motor Protection Market in Asia-Pacific by Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Share Analysis

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Motor Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Motor Protection Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Motor Protection Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Motor Protection Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 117: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Motor Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Motor Protection Historic Market Review by

Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Motor Protection Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Motor Protection Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Motor Protection Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Motor Protection Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Motor Protection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 126: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Motor Protection Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Motor Protection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 129: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Motor Protection:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market Share

Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Motor Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motor Protection Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 135: Motor Protection Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Motor Protection Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Motor Protection Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Motor Protection Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Motor Protection Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Motor Protection Market by Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Motor Protection in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Motor Protection Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Motor Protection Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Motor Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027



Table 146: Motor Protection Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Motor Protection Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 149: Motor Protection Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Motor Protection Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Motor Protection Market in Brazil by Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Motor Protection Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Motor Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Motor Protection Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Motor Protection Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Motor Protection Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Motor Protection Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 162: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Motor Protection Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Latin America by

Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Motor Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Motor Protection Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Motor Protection Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Motor Protection Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Motor Protection Historic Market by

Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Motor Protection Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Motor Protection Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Motor Protection Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Motor Protection: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Motor Protection Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor

Protection in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Motor Protection Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 183: Motor Protection Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Motor Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027



Table 185: Motor Protection Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Motor Protection Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 188: Motor Protection Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Motor Protection Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Motor Protection Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Motor Protection Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Motor Protection Market by Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Motor Protection in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Motor Protection Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Motor Protection Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Motor Protection Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Motor Protection Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 198: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Motor Protection Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Motor Protection Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 201: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Motor Protection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Motor Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Motor Protection Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Motor Protection Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 207: Motor Protection Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Motor Protection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Motor Protection Market in Africa by Device:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Motor Protection Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Motor Protection Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Motor Protection Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

