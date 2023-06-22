Global Motor Repair and Maintenance Market Report 2023: Rising Innovation in the Industry Drives Growth

22 Jun, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motor Repair and Maintenance Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global motor repair and maintenance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.8% to reach $41.95 billion in 2030 from $32.21 billion in 2023.
This report on global motor repair and maintenance market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global motor repair and maintenance market by segmenting the market based on type, service, end use and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the motor repair and maintenance market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Siemens
- WEG SA
- Regal Beloit
- TECO E&M/TECO-Westinghouse
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Number of Passenger Cars
- Rising Innovation in the Industry
Challenges
- High Cost of Product
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- General Repair
- Bearing
- Stator
- Rotor
- Others
- Overhaul
by Service
- On-site Service
- Off-site Service
by End Use
- Utilities (water, electricity and gas)
- HVAC
- Food and Beverage
- Mining
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyomrv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article