Global Motor Soft Starter Industry

Motor Soft Starter market worldwide is projected to grow by US$684 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$746.1 Million by the year 2025, Oil & Gas will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$24.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oil & Gas will reach a market size of US$34.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$182.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Siemens AG; ABB Ltd.; General Electric Company; Schneider Electric SA; Eaton Corporation PLC; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Emerson Electric Company; Crompton Greaves Ltd.; Littelfuse, Inc.; Danfoss A/S; WEG SA; Toshiba International Corporation Pty., Ltd.; Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG; Fairford Electronics Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Motor Soft Starter Market Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Motor Soft Starter Market Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG

CROMPTON GREAVES

DANFOSS A/S

EATON CORPORATION PLC

EMERSON ELECTRIC

FAIRFORD ELECTRONICS

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

LITTELFUSE

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

TOSHIBA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION PTY.

WEG SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

