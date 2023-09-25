Global Motor Soft Starters Market likely to reach US$ 3.7 billion by 2033- Future Market Insights Study

The motor soft starters market is poised for significant growth, projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.8% through 2033. This growth is pivotal in revolutionizing industrial operations by facilitating a transition towards sustainable and highly efficient performance.

Motor soft starters optimize energy usage and reduce mechanical strain, enhancing operational longevity and environmental sustainability in various industrial applications.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for motor soft starters is anticipated to be worth US$ 2.3 billion in 2023, advancing at a rate of 4.8% throughout the forecast period to reach US$ 3.7 billion by 2033.

The motor soft starters market is witnessing a transformation driven by the integration of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. This trend shapes the landscape as industries increasingly adopt smart solutions for efficient motor control and management.

Revolutionizing Industries: The Impact of Motor Soft Starters on Efficiency and Sustainability

The increasing demand for automation across various industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas, and water treatment, drives the adoption of motor soft starters. These devices are instrumental in ensuring smooth and controlled motor operation within automated systems.

The convergence of motor soft starters with IoT is revolutionizing how businesses manage their electric motors, ultimately contributing to improved performance and resource utilization across various sectors.

Energy efficiency is paramount for industries striving to reduce operational costs and minimize their environmental footprint. Motor soft starters play a pivotal role in this endeavor by enabling motors to operate optimally, resulting in significant energy savings.

With the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility, industries are increasingly turning to motor soft starters to improve the efficiency of their electric motors. By reducing energy consumption and minimizing mechanical stress, these devices align with sustainability goals, catalyzing the market growth on the whole.

While the motor soft starters industry is poised for growth, it also faces challenges, including competition from variable frequency drives (VFDs), which offer continuous control over motor speed.

Motor soft starters can counter this by emphasizing their cost-effectiveness and space-efficient design. Furthermore, the opportunities in emerging markets and the increasing focus on renewable energy sources present avenues for expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The motor soft starters industry in the United States is predicted to hold a value share of US$ 640 million globally by 2033.

is predicted to hold a value share of globally by 2033. The motor soft starters market in the United Kingdom is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033. During the forecast period, China's motor soft starters industry is expected to secure a CAGR of 4.6%.

motor soft starters industry is expected to secure a CAGR of 4.6%. The market size for motor soft starters in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 542 million by 2033.

is estimated to reach by 2033. By voltage, the low voltage sub-segment is expected to dominate the industry at 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

"Motor soft starters are evolving to offer enhanced connectivity, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities, enabling industries to optimize their operations, reduce energy consumption, and enhance sustainability.", says an FMI analyst.

Country-wise Insights – Motor Soft Starters Market:

Country-wise Insights CAGR (2023 to 2033) Market Share China Market Share for 2033 4.60 % US$ 700.9 million The United States Market Share for 2033 4.70 % US$ 640 million Japan Market Share for 2033 4.60 % US$ 542 million The United Kingdom Market Share for 2033 4.50 % US$ 137 million South Korea Market Share for 2033 4.10 % US$ 158 million

Competition Landscape in the Motor Soft Starters Industry

Market players continuously strive to gain a competitive edge by innovating their product offerings, expanding their global presence, and focusing on customer-centric solutions in the highly competitive landscape of the motor soft starters industry.

Several leading players who often engage in strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and extend their product portfolios characterize the industry.

With the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and the integration of advanced technologies like IoT and automation in industrial applications, the market for motor soft starters has witnessed a surge in demand.

This has prompted companies to invest significantly in research and development to introduce intelligent soft starters that can optimize motor performance and enhance energy efficiency.

The fourth industrial revolution has accelerated the need for product diversification as industries increasingly rely on automation for enhanced productivity and cost-effectiveness.

