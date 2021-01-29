Global Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Report 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $192.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motor Vehicle Insurance - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Motor Vehicle Insurance Market to Reach $989.6 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Motor Vehicle Insurance estimated at US$709.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$989.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Personal Insurance Premiums, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$725.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Insurance Premiums segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $192.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Motor Vehicle Insurance market in the U. S. is estimated at US$192.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$202.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Allianz SE

Allstate Insurance Company

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China , ltd.

, ltd. Zurich Instruments AG

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Motor Vehicle Insurance Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Motor Vehicle Insurance Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Motor Vehicle Insurance Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Personal Insurance Premiums (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Personal Insurance Premiums (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Personal Insurance Premiums (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Commercial Insurance Premiums (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Commercial Insurance Premiums (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Commercial Insurance Premiums (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Total Companies Profiled: 46

