Global Motorcycle Helmet Market to Reach $3.88 Billion by 2030, Driven by Stricter Road Safety Regulations

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycle Helmet Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Full Face, Open Face, Off-road/Racing, Others), By End-user (Rider, Passenger), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motorcycle helmet market is on track to reach a substantial size of USD 3.88 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 6.8%. Motorcycle helmets, known for providing protection against weather elements and reducing wind noise, are in high demand, fueling market growth.

One of the key drivers of the market is the increased emphasis on road safety by governments worldwide. Stricter regulations aimed at reducing road accidents have created ample opportunities for industry players during the forecast period.

However, the market faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and travel restrictions led to reduced sales of motorcycle helmets as people stayed home. Additionally, the economic slowdown impacted customers' buying power and resulted in decreased motorcycle sales globally, affecting helmet sales in 2020.

The full-face helmet segment led the market, accounting for approximately 60.0% of the global market share in 2021. These helmets offer comprehensive protection for the rider's face and head, making them popular in regions with stringent road safety regulations. Recent innovations, such as Bluetooth technology and enhanced visibility, have further boosted the demand for full-face helmets.

In 2021, Asia Pacific secured the largest revenue share in the motorcycle helmet market. India and China, the world's largest motorcycle markets, were the primary contributors to this growth. Major players in the region are focusing on expanding the production of modular and custom motorcycle helmets in line with national and international standards. Strict government guidelines regarding safety standards and vehicle driving safety have maintained a robust demand for motorcycle helmets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading companies in the global motorcycle helmet market are actively launching user-friendly products and pursuing strategies such as product portfolio development and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in April 2022, HJC Helmets partnered with the 2021 F1 Drivers' Championship Winning Team to promote its products and expand its customer base.

Companies Mentioned:

Dainese SpA

HJC Europe S.A.R.L

Shoei Co. Ltd

Arai Helmet Ltd.

Alpine Stars S.p.A

Schuberth GmbH

BELL HELMET

FOX

STUDDS Accessories Limited

Royal Enfield

Caberg S.p.a.

Market Report Highlights:

Europe is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rapid growth of electric motorcycles and increased spending on motorcycle protective equipment.

The open-face helmet segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its lighter weight and cost-effectiveness.

The passenger segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR, driven by government regulations mandating passenger helmet use.

Online sales are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, thanks to flexible payment options and a wide range of helmet choices available to online shoppers.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Motorcycle Helmet Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook

3.2.2. Manufacturing and Technology Outlook

3.2.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographics Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Key Observations & Findings



Chapter 5. Motorcycle Helmet Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Motorcycle Helmet Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Motorcycle Helmet Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Motorcycle Helmet Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

