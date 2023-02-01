Global Motorcycles Market Report to 2026: Featuring Kymco Motors, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Vmoto and Harley-Davidson Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycles Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026 (Global Almanac)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Motorcycles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-21, and forecast to 2026).

The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

The motorcycles market consists of all classes of on- and off-road motorcycles including scooters and mopeds.

Mopeds are powered two-wheeler vehicles with engine capacity of less than 50 c.c., generally also equipped for non-motorised propulsion and with restricted maximum speed. For the purposes of this profile, all powered two-wheelers other than mopeds are classed as 'motorcycles'. (The term 'scooter' refers to a two-wheeler of any capacity that has its engine as part of the rear suspension, and/or has a step-through chassis, thus depending on its engine capacity a scooter may fall into either moped or motorcycle category).

Volumes reflect the number of new motorcycles sold each year.

The market value is assessed at manufacturers' list price.

All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e. without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2021 annual average exchange rates.

The global motorcycles market had total revenues of $85.7 billion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% between 2016 and 2021.

in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% between 2016 and 2021. Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.7% between 2016 and 2021, to reach a total of 52,950,600 units in 2021.

Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market, accounting for 66.6% of the total global value.

