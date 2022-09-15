Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Report 2022: Market to Surpass 60 Million Units by 2026 - Government Policies & Regulations Bring Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market to Reach 61.6 Million Units by 2026

The global market for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds estimated at 48.7 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 61.6 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period.

Small-displacement, full-sized motorcycle models have been witnessing increasing consumer acceptance in the US and other countries since the pre-pandemic phase. The trend has gained considerable traction among both experienced and new riders. Motorcycles within the 200-400cc range that struggled to find space in the US market are now enjoying increasing consumer attention.

Powered by innovations and quality components, these affordable, single-/twin-cylinder machines are witnessing higher uptake globally. New rides, including women riders, are spending on emerging models that also cover retro-styled approachable 125cc models. With 125cc engine along with decent features like better gas mileage, ABS brakes and fuel injection systems, these motorcycles are shifting consumer attention away from large, outdated machines.

Modern 125cc models such as the retro-cool Honda Monkey and Kawasaki Z125 are capable of attaining 50mph that is adequate for people to navigate through city streets. In addition, new sub-400cc bike models are offering a perfect component to add the fun element. The trend has prompted companies such as Honda to come up with new models to tap the opportunity.

Rising personal mobility needs of the growing global population, increasing number of young and middle class population, rising employment rates and improving disposable incomes are all poised to benefit the market growth in the near to mid-term.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 430 Thousand Units in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach 9.7 Million Units

The Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market in the U.S. is estimated at 430 Thousand Units in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 0.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 9.7 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 10.3 Million Units by the close of the analysis period.

Several governments are offering incentives to promote electric models, supporting associated programs such as ride sharing, and improving the transportation infrastructure. The introduction of latest high-performance medium to heavy models of internal combustion engine models intended to push replacement and new demand is expected to drive revenue growth.

In addition, increasing uptake of electric scooters, e-bikes and motorcycles in Asian countries, excluding China, North America and Europe due to environmental concerns and rising air pollution is poised to further bolster the motorcycle market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to continue maintaining its strong position in the motorcycle market, despite weak performance of China.

The region is estimated to account for around two-third of the global demand through 2024, which can be attributed to strong contribution from emerging economies. The motorcycle market in developing countries across Asia-Pacific is slated to gain from sizeable population base, decent economic performance, limited public transit options and moderate level of motorcycle stocks.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Two-Wheelers Market Experiences Riders' Blast for Small-Displacement Machines

COVID-19 Botched Up Motorcycle & Electric Scooter Production and Crashed Revenues for Manufacturers

Motorbikes Remain as Cool as Always & Enjoy Unbelievable Boom amid COVID-19 Crisis

Motorcycles: From Specter of Collapse to Sudden Spike in Sales amid COVID-19

Motorcycle Makers Target Electric Bicycles as Bridge Product for Future Sales

COVID-19-Led Trends Provide Silver Lining & Enable Motorcycles to Post Strong Gains after Stumbling Initially

Trends Favoring Global Motorcycle Market

Led by Developing Nations, Asia-Pacific Rules Motorcycle Demand

Technological Innovations Electrify Electric Motorcycle Market

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: An Introduction

Motorcycles: A Way of Life & Attitude

The Heavyweight Class: A Sumo Wrestler on the Road

The Non-Heavyweight Class

Scooter: A Specially Designed Motorcycle

Facts at a Glance

Differentiating Scooters from Mopeds

Difference between Scooters and Motorcycles

Scooter - The Advantage Factor

Scooters - Ride Them Fast

Scooters - A Historical Perspective

Scope for New Concepts

Mopeds: Losing Sheen

Differentiating Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Two-Strokes and Four-Strokes

Two-stroke Engine vs. Four-stroke Engine

Two-Wheeler Category Definitions: By Style

Electrifying Your Ride on Two-Wheels

Powered Two-Wheelers Market: A Prelude

Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Markets

Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern

Economic Revival in Developed Markets to Drive Market Growth

Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture in Developing & Developed World

Competitive Landscape

Industry Marked by Intense Competition

Leading Players in the World Motorcycle Market

Heavy Motorcycle Segment

Market Leaders Cruising Ahead

Focus on Manufacturing High-Quality Products

Harley Davidson Inc. (US) - A Strategic Insight into the Global Major in Motorcycles Market

HDI - Strategies and Problems

Japanese Majors - A Strategy Comparison

Distribution Dynamics

Promotional Activities

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Favorable Demographics to Drive Growth in Two-Wheelers Market

Rising Population Increases Mobility Needs - To Drive Market Expansion

Middle Aged Customer Segment Still Contributing to Significant Demand

Growth in Female Two-Wheeler Riders Indicates Strong Market Prospects

Growing Urbanization Levels & Inadequate Public Transport Facilities to Boost Market Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Traffic Congestion Drives Demand

Surging Middle Class Segment Underpins Sales Growth

Reduction in Prices and Improvement in Credit Facilities to Boost Demand

Convenient Features, Economic & Environmental Benefits Add to the Appeal of Powered Two-Wheelers

Comfortable & Joyous Riding Experience Make Powered Two-Wheelers Apt for Outdoor Pursuits

Wider Social Benefits Add to Mass Adoption of Powered Two-Wheelers

Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity

Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain Volume Contributor

Market Sees Increased Opportunities in Other Developing Regions As Well

Government Policies & Regulations Bring Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges

Environmental Considerations - Taking a Front Seat

Established Image of Motorcycles as a Versatile Machine Sustains Market Momentum

Leading Motorcycle Manufacturers in the World - Ranked by Popularity

Latest Design & Configuration Trends Further Amplify Motorcycle's Global Image

Review of Latest Motorcycle Offerings

Top Motorcycle Designs

Scooters - Europe Dominates

European and US Scooters Market - Regulations Dictate Market Demand

'Cycloscooters' Penetrate the European Market

Electric Two-Wheelers Continue to Gain Widespread Attention

Electric Motorcycles - A Review

Harley-Davidson's Ambitious Plans for Electric Two-Wheelers Segment

Technology Innovations in the Electric Motorcycles Market

Electric Motorcycles Vis-a-Vis Standard Gasoline Motorcycles/Scooters

Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their Presence Felt

Electric Scooters Market on an Upward Swing

E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead

Technology Advancements & Improvements Widen the Addressable Market

Autonomous Motorcycles Set to Become a Reality

Braking Mechanism Makes Huge Progress

Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements

Innovative Solutions Revolutionize Safety Profile of Motorcycles

Innovative Motorcycle Cruise Control Technology to Make Motorcycling Better

Challenges in Making Cruise Control a Standard Option

Bosch Brings In a New Range of Safety Solutions for Motorcycles

Motorcycle Innovation's TS3 System Optimizes Performance, Stability and Compliance

TFT Digital Displays Set to Replace LCD Technology

Latest Innovations in E-Scooters

Failed Brilliant Innovations in Motorcycle Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9szqla

