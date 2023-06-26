Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach 76.8 Million Units by 2030 - Led by Developing Nations, Asia-Pacific Rules Motorcycle Demand

26 Jun, 2023, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market to Reach 76.8 Million Units by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds estimated at 48.7 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 76.8 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 430 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market in the U.S. is estimated at 430 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 12.4 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Two-Wheelers Market Experiences Riders' Blast for Small-Displacement Machines
- COVID-19 Botched Up Motorcycle & Electric Scooter Production and Crashed Revenues for Manufacturers
- Motorbikes Remain as Cool as Always & Enjoy Unbelievable Boom amid COVID-19 Crisis
- Motorcycles: From Specter of Collapse to Sudden Spike in Sales amid COVID-19
- Motorcycle Makers Target Electric Bicycles as Bridge Product for Future Sales
- COVID-19-Led Trends Provide Silver Lining & Enable Motorcycles to Post Strong Gains after Stumbling Initially
- Trends Favoring Global Motorcycle Market
- Led by Developing Nations, Asia-Pacific Rules Motorcycle Demand
- Technological Innovations Electrify Electric Motorcycle Market
- Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: An Introduction
- Motorcycles: A Way of Life & Attitude
- The Heavyweight Class: A Sumo Wrestler on the Road
- The Non-Heavyweight Class
- Scooter: A Specially Designed Motorcycle
- Facts at a Glance
- Differentiating Scooters from Mopeds
- Difference between Scooters and Motorcycles
- Scooter - The Advantage Factor
- Scooters - Ride Them Fast
- Scooters - A Historical Perspective
- Scope for New Concepts
- Mopeds: Losing Sheen
- Differentiating Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
- Two-Strokes and Four-Strokes
- Two-stroke Engine vs. Four-stroke Engine
- Two-Wheeler Category Definitions: By Style
- Electrifying Your Ride on Two-Wheels
- Powered Two-Wheelers Market: A Prelude
- Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market: On a Scale 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
- Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Markets
- Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern
- Economic Revival in Developed Markets to Drive Market Growth
- Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture in Developing & Developed World
- Competitive Landscape
- Industry Marked by Intense Competition
- Leading Players in the World Motorcycle Market
- Heavy Motorcycle Segment
- Market Leaders Cruising Ahead
- Focus on Manufacturing High-Quality Products
- Harley Davidson Inc. (US) - A Strategic Insight into the Global Major in Motorcycles Market
- HDI - Strategies and Problems
- Japanese Majors - A Strategy Comparison
- Distribution Dynamics
- Promotional Activities
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Favorable Demographics to Drive Growth in Two-Wheelers Market
- Rising Population Increases Mobility Needs - To Drive Market Expansion
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Middle Aged Customer Segment Still Contributing to Significant Demand
- Growth in Female Two-Wheeler Riders Indicates Strong Market Prospects
- Growing Urbanization Levels & Inadequate Public Transport Facilities to Boost Market Prospects
- Opportunity Indicators
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050
- Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2016 & 2050)
- Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035)
- Growing Traffic Congestion Drives Demand
- Surging Middle Class Segment Underpins Sales Growth
- Global Middle Class Population (in Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2022 & 2030
- Reduction in Prices and Improvement in Credit Facilities to Boost Demand
- Convenient Features, Economic & Environmental Benefits Add to the Appeal of Powered Two-Wheelers
- Comfortable & Joyous Riding Experience Make Powered Two-Wheelers Apt for Outdoor Pursuits
- Wider Social Benefits Add to Mass Adoption of Powered Two-Wheelers
- Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity
- Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain Volume Contributor
- Global Powered Two-Wheeler Market (2019): Penetration Rate for Select Countries
- Market Sees Increased Opportunities in Other Developing Regions As Well
- Government Policies & Regulations Bring Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges
- Environmental Considerations - Taking a Front Seat
- Established Image of Motorcycles as a Versatile Machine Sustains Market Momentum
- Leading Motorcycle Manufacturers in the World - Ranked by Popularity
- Latest Design & Configuration Trends Further Amplify Motorcycle's Global Image
- Review of Latest Motorcycle Offerings
- Top Motorcycle Designs
- Scooters - Europe Dominates
- European and US Scooters Market - Regulations Dictate Market Demand
- 'Cycloscooters' Penetrate the European Market
- Electric Two-Wheelers Continue to Gain Widespread Attention
- Electric Motorcycles - A Review
- Harley-Davidson's Ambitious Plans for Electric Two-Wheelers Segment
- Technology Innovations in the Electric Motorcycles Market
- Electric Motorcycles Vis-a-Vis Standard Gasoline Motorcycles/Scooters
- Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their Presence Felt
- Electric Scooters Market on an Upward Swing
- E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead
- Technology Advancements & Improvements Widen the Addressable Market
- Autonomous Motorcycles Set to Become a Reality
- Braking Mechanism Makes Huge Progress
- Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements
- Innovative Solutions Revolutionize Safety Profile of Motorcycles
- Innovative Motorcycle Cruise Control Technology to Make Motorcycling Better
- Challenges in Making Cruise Control a Standard Option
- Bosch Brings In a New Range of Safety Solutions for Motorcycles
- Motorcycle Innovation's TS3 System Optimizes Performance, Stability and Compliance
- TFT Digital Displays Set to Replace LCD Technology
- Latest Innovations in E-Scooters
- Failed Brilliant Innovations in Motorcycle Industry
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 127 Featured)
- Bajaj Auto Limited
- BMW Group
- Ducati Motor Holding SpA
- Harley-Davidson, Inc.
- Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Honda Italia Industriale S.p.A.
- Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (Private) Ltd.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- KTM AG (Austria)
- Lifan Industry (Group) Company
- Piaggio & C. SpA
- Polaris Industries Inc.
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Triumph Motorcycles Limited
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
- India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd.
- Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.
