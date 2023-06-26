Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach 76.8 Million Units by 2030 - Led by Developing Nations, Asia-Pacific Rules Motorcycle Demand

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market to Reach 76.8 Million Units by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds estimated at 48.7 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 76.8 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 430 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market in the U.S. is estimated at 430 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 12.4 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Two-Wheelers Market Experiences Riders' Blast for Small-Displacement Machines

COVID-19 Botched Up Motorcycle & Electric Scooter Production and Crashed Revenues for Manufacturers

Motorbikes Remain as Cool as Always & Enjoy Unbelievable Boom amid COVID-19 Crisis

Motorcycles: From Specter of Collapse to Sudden Spike in Sales amid COVID-19

Motorcycle Makers Target Electric Bicycles as Bridge Product for Future Sales

COVID-19-Led Trends Provide Silver Lining & Enable Motorcycles to Post Strong Gains after Stumbling Initially

Trends Favoring Global Motorcycle Market

Led by Developing Nations, Asia-Pacific Rules Motorcycle Demand

Technological Innovations Electrify Electric Motorcycle Market

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: An Introduction

Motorcycles: A Way of Life & Attitude

The Heavyweight Class: A Sumo Wrestler on the Road

The Non-Heavyweight Class

Scooter: A Specially Designed Motorcycle

Facts at a Glance

Differentiating Scooters from Mopeds

Difference between Scooters and Motorcycles

Scooter - The Advantage Factor

Scooters - Ride Them Fast

Scooters - A Historical Perspective

Scope for New Concepts

Mopeds: Losing Sheen

Differentiating Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Two-Strokes and Four-Strokes

Two-stroke Engine vs. Four-stroke Engine

Two-Wheeler Category Definitions: By Style

Electrifying Your Ride on Two-Wheels

Powered Two-Wheelers Market: A Prelude

Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market: On a Scale 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Markets

Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern

Economic Revival in Developed Markets to Drive Market Growth

Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture in Developing & Developed World

Competitive Landscape

Industry Marked by Intense Competition

Leading Players in the World Motorcycle Market

Heavy Motorcycle Segment

Market Leaders Cruising Ahead

Focus on Manufacturing High-Quality Products

Harley Davidson Inc. (US) - A Strategic Insight into the Global Major in Motorcycles Market

HDI - Strategies and Problems

Japanese Majors - A Strategy Comparison

Distribution Dynamics

Promotional Activities

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Favorable Demographics to Drive Growth in Two-Wheelers Market

Rising Population Increases Mobility Needs - To Drive Market Expansion

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Middle Aged Customer Segment Still Contributing to Significant Demand

Growth in Female Two-Wheeler Riders Indicates Strong Market Prospects

Growing Urbanization Levels & Inadequate Public Transport Facilities to Boost Market Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2016 & 2050)

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035)

Growing Traffic Congestion Drives Demand

Surging Middle Class Segment Underpins Sales Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2022 & 2030

Reduction in Prices and Improvement in Credit Facilities to Boost Demand

Convenient Features, Economic & Environmental Benefits Add to the Appeal of Powered Two-Wheelers

Comfortable & Joyous Riding Experience Make Powered Two-Wheelers Apt for Outdoor Pursuits

Wider Social Benefits Add to Mass Adoption of Powered Two-Wheelers

Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity

Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain Volume Contributor

Global Powered Two-Wheeler Market (2019): Penetration Rate for Select Countries

Market Sees Increased Opportunities in Other Developing Regions As Well

Government Policies & Regulations Bring Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges

Environmental Considerations - Taking a Front Seat

Established Image of Motorcycles as a Versatile Machine Sustains Market Momentum

Leading Motorcycle Manufacturers in the World - Ranked by Popularity

Latest Design & Configuration Trends Further Amplify Motorcycle's Global Image

Review of Latest Motorcycle Offerings

Top Motorcycle Designs

Scooters - Europe Dominates

European and US Scooters Market - Regulations Dictate Market Demand

'Cycloscooters' Penetrate the European Market

Electric Two-Wheelers Continue to Gain Widespread Attention

Electric Motorcycles - A Review

Harley-Davidson's Ambitious Plans for Electric Two-Wheelers Segment

Technology Innovations in the Electric Motorcycles Market

Electric Motorcycles Vis-a-Vis Standard Gasoline Motorcycles/Scooters

Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their Presence Felt

Electric Scooters Market on an Upward Swing

E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead

Technology Advancements & Improvements Widen the Addressable Market

Autonomous Motorcycles Set to Become a Reality

Braking Mechanism Makes Huge Progress

Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements

Innovative Solutions Revolutionize Safety Profile of Motorcycles

Innovative Motorcycle Cruise Control Technology to Make Motorcycling Better

Challenges in Making Cruise Control a Standard Option

Bosch Brings In a New Range of Safety Solutions for Motorcycles

Motorcycle Innovation's TS3 System Optimizes Performance, Stability and Compliance

TFT Digital Displays Set to Replace LCD Technology

Latest Innovations in E-Scooters

Failed Brilliant Innovations in Motorcycle Industry

