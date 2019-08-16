Global Mozzarella Cheese Market to Reach US$ 51.50 Billion by 2027 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mozzarella cheese market was valued at US$ 33.09 billion in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Mozzarella Cheese Market:

Increasing awareness about the unique manufacturing process involved in the manufacturing of mozzarella cheese is fueling growth of the mozzarella cheese market. For instance, parameters such as temperature and pH of milk curd processing are optimized in order to obtain the desired taste and texture of mozzarella cheese. Moreover, mozzarella cheese develops elasticity when heated and forms long strings when pulled, which are the key characteristics preferred by consumers for authentic pizza cheese. This is expected to increase demand for mozzarella cheese during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the market are focused on expanding their production capacity in order to enhance their market share. For instance, in November 2017, Bayerische Milchindustrie eG (BMI), a company focused on the production of various fresh dairy products, set up a plant, which is expected to expand the company's pizza cheese production capacity by about 2.5 tons per hour. Furthermore, in December 2017, Arla Foods Company entered into an agreement with DMK Group (a Germany-based dairy company), under which DMK will produce 35 KT of mozzarella cheese for Arla, annually at its Nordhackstedt site in northern Germany.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global mozzarella cheese market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2019–2027)

Europe accounted for a significant market share in the global mozzarella cheese market in 2018, owing to increasing consumption of pasta in this region. For instance, according to the Associations of Pasta Manufacturers of the European Union (UN.A.F.P.A), in Europe , pasta consumption increased from 3,079 thousand tons in 2007 to 3,406 thousand tons in 2015, with the highest pasta consumption recorded in Italy (23.5 kg per capita) in 2015.

accounted for a significant market share in the global mozzarella cheese market in 2018, owing to increasing consumption of pasta in this region. For instance, according to the Associations of Pasta Manufacturers of the European Union (UN.A.F.P.A), in , pasta consumption increased from 3,079 thousand tons in 2007 to 3,406 thousand tons in 2015, with the highest pasta consumption recorded in (23.5 kg per capita) in 2015. Increasing consumption of pizza in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to boost growth of the market in Asia Pacific . For instance, in February 2018 , the Government of Japan granted a supplementary budget of US$ 2.9 billion to Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF), out of which US$ 141 million was aimed at supporting domestic production of consumer-oriented natural cheese in Japan . The budget was allocated in order to support production capacity expansion and improving productivity of cheese manufacturing facilities in the country. Therefore, changing food consumption trends and increasing governmental initiatives in the region are expected to drive growth of the mozzarella cheese market in Asia Pacific .

· Some of the major players operating in the global mozzarella cheese market include, The Kraft Heinz Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Grande Cheese Company, Arla Foods Inc., BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Granarolo S.p.A, Saputo Cheese USA Inc., Sargento Foods Inc., and Organic Valley

Report Segmentation:

Global Mozzarella Cheese Market, By Form:

Shredded



Slices



Blocks



Cubes

Global Mozzarella Cheese Market, By Milk Source:

Buffalo



Cow



Sheep



Goat

Global Mozzarella Cheese Market, By Application:

Commercial Use



Residential Use

Global Mozzarella Cheese Market, By Distribution Channel:

B2B (Business to Business)



B2C (Business to Consumer)



Hypermarkets & Supermarkets





Departmental Stores & Convenience Stores





Online Stores

Global Mozzarella Cheese market, By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





South Korea





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East



GCC





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



North Africa





Central Africa





South Africa

Company Profiles

