Global Mozzarella Cheese Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Rising Health-Consciousness Elevates Mozzarella Cheese's Role in Pasta and Pizza Creations

Global Mozzarella Cheese Market to Reach $60.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Mozzarella Cheese estimated at US$37.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global market analysis presents a comprehensive assessment of the Blocks, Shredded, Slices, Cubes, Buffalo, Cow, and Other Sources segments within the cheese industry. The report focuses on analyzing the recent, current, and future trends for these cheese products across various geographic regions. The study covers sales analysis in terms of US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030, shedding light on the growth trajectory and potential opportunities in the market.

Blocks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$24.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Shredded segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Mozzarella Cheese market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Additionally, the report offers insights into the percentage breakdown of value sales for these cheese segments across different regions, providing a 16-year perspective for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This analysis aids in understanding market dynamics and trends, enabling informed decision-making within the cheese industry.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Mozzarella Cheese Market

CHEESE - AN OVERVIEW

Mozarella Cheese - One of the Fastest Growing Cheese Types

Mozzarella Cheese - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Mozzarella Cheese Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Mozzarella Cheese Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Hold the Largest Share, Developing to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Competition

World Mozzarella Cheese Market (2020): Market Share of Leading Players

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Health-Conscious Trend Sheds Focus on Health Benefits of Mozzarella Cheese

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Global Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases in the United States : 2015-2030

: 2015-2030 Growing Demand from Diabetic Population Drives Mozzarella Cheese Market

Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040

Increasing Trend of Snacking Drives Market Demand

More Innovative Cheese Snacks

The Latest formats

Growing Use of Mozzarella Cheese in Pizzas and Pastas

Increasing Manufacture of Low-Fat Organic Mozzarella Cheese

Increasing Number of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) to Drive the Demand for Mozzarella Cheese

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020E & 2030P

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2015 & 2050

Select Innovations

