Global Mozzarella Cheese Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Rising Health-Consciousness Elevates Mozzarella Cheese's Role in Pasta and Pizza Creations

05 Sep, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mozzarella Cheese: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Mozzarella Cheese Market to Reach $60.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Mozzarella Cheese estimated at US$37.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The global market analysis presents a comprehensive assessment of the Blocks, Shredded, Slices, Cubes, Buffalo, Cow, and Other Sources segments within the cheese industry. The report focuses on analyzing the recent, current, and future trends for these cheese products across various geographic regions. The study covers sales analysis in terms of US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030, shedding light on the growth trajectory and potential opportunities in the market.
Blocks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$24.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Shredded segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Mozzarella Cheese market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Additionally, the report offers insights into the percentage breakdown of value sales for these cheese segments across different regions, providing a 16-year perspective for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This analysis aids in understanding market dynamics and trends, enabling informed decision-making within the cheese industry.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Impact on Mozzarella Cheese Market
CHEESE - AN OVERVIEW
- Mozarella Cheese - One of the Fastest Growing Cheese Types
- Mozzarella Cheese - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Mozzarella Cheese Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Mozzarella Cheese Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
- Developed Regions Hold the Largest Share, Developing to Exhibit Fastest Growth
- Competition
- World Mozzarella Cheese Market (2020): Market Share of Leading Players
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Health-Conscious Trend Sheds Focus on Health Benefits of Mozzarella Cheese
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Global Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases in the United States: 2015-2030
- Growing Demand from Diabetic Population Drives Mozzarella Cheese Market
- Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040
- Increasing Trend of Snacking Drives Market Demand
- More Innovative Cheese Snacks
- The Latest formats
- Growing Use of Mozzarella Cheese in Pizzas and Pastas
- Increasing Manufacture of Low-Fat Organic Mozzarella Cheese
- Increasing Number of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) to Drive the Demand for Mozzarella Cheese
- Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020E & 2030P
- Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth
- Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2015 & 2050
- Select Innovations
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 97 Featured)
- Antonio Mozzarella Factory, Inc
- Arla Foods amba
- Bel Group
- BelGioioso Cheese Inc
- Boar's Head Provision Co., Inc.
- EMMI Group
- Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited
- Foremost Farms USA Co-operative, Inc.
- Grande Cheese Company
- Lactalis American Group, Inc.
- Kraft Foods Group, Inc.
- Leprino Foods Company
- Perfect Italiano
- Saputo Cheese USA Inc.
- Trevisanalat S.p.a.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s34s2t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article