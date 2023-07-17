Global MR Imaging in Neurosurgery Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2027: Rising Prevalence of Neurological Conditions and Technological Advancements Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MR Imaging in Neurosurgery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MR imaging in neurosurgery market is expected to experience remarkable growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.

The market's expansion can be attributed to several factors, including the growing prevalence of neurological conditions, increasing awareness, and extensive technological advancements. MR imaging has emerged as the primary imaging modality for evaluating brain cancers, providing neurosurgeons with accurate images that aid in the treatment and removal of brain tumors and conditions such as epilepsy.

Additional factors supporting market growth include increased research and development activities, favorable government funding, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increased healthcare expenditure in developed and developing economies, a growing aging population, demand for intraoperative imaging, a rise in mergers and strategic acquisitions, and advancements in robotics and medical imaging.

The rising prevalence of neurological conditions such as traumatic brain injury, intracerebral hemorrhage, depression, and Parkinson's disease is a key driver for market growth.

According to the Journal of Neurosurgery, approximately 22.6 million patients require neurosurgical intervention each year, with 13.8 million requiring surgery. Governments and private organizations are undertaking initiatives to raise awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of brain disorders. For example, the National Brain Tumor Society launched the "It's Your Fight, It's Our Fight" campaign to educate and engage people in spreading awareness about brain tumors.

The preference for minimally invasive surgeries has witnessed significant growth, contributing to the market expansion. Patients are increasingly opting for minimally invasive neurosurgeries due to their ability to minimize tissue damage, offer faster recovery, and reduce discomfort. These procedures involve smaller incisions and instruments compared to traditional surgeries, mitigating risks and improving patient outcomes.

Technological advancements in MR imaging are driving market growth, particularly with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in MRI, open MRI, visualization software, high-resolution MRI, and robotics.

These advancements enable quick and effective diagnostics, meeting the demand for efficient healthcare solutions. Insightec's MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS), for instance, is used for treating essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson's disease. This incision-less procedure employs ultrasound beams to target and remove tissue from the brain.

The global MR imaging in neurosurgery market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological conditions, rising awareness, and technological advancements. With a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and continued investment in research and development, the market presents lucrative opportunities for key players in the neurosurgical imaging industry.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Conventional MR Imaging Devices Robotic-Assisted MR Imaging Devices

By Product:

Systems Instruments & Accessories

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Companies Mentioned:

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Brainlab AG

Canon Inc.

AiM Medical Robotics

Esaote S.p.A

Deerfield Management Company

Fonar Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hyperfine Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Monteris Medical Corporation

Profound Medical Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

