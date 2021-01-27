Global MRD (Minimal Residual Disease) Testing Markets 2020-2025: Opportunities in Potential Long-Term Cost Savings & Technological Evolution of Testing

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global MRD Testing Market: Focus on Technology, Application, End User, Region and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for MRD testing is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.64% over the forecast period, 2020-2025.



MRD Testing industry to be one of the most rapidly evolving and dynamic markets. The market is driven by certain factors, such as the rising incidence of hematologic malignancies, the increasing consumer awareness for tailored therapy, the increasing research funding from the National Cancer Institute, and the increasing disposable income in emerging economies.

The market is favored by the developments in the field of MRD testing solutions for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Currently, the MRD testing industry is witnessing an upsurge due to the rising incidence of hematologic malignancies, resulting in the high demand for sensitive testing solutions. Additionally, the high adoption of MRD tests among patients and the growing awareness among physicians regarding MRD testing are some of the critical factors expected to bolster the market growth.

Furthermore, diagnostic companies are focusing on the development of NGS-based MRD tests for lymphoid malignancies, having higher sensitivity and low turnaround time to benefit the patients suffering from hematologic malignancies.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the number of cases associated with hematological malignancies has created a buzz among the diagnostic companies to further invest in the development of reliable, sensitive, and rapid MRD testing solutions to aid patients to get into remission. Due to the presence of a diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Invivoscribe, Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the MRD testing market due to high infusion of funding from government organizations for conducting research on hematological malignancies, rising incidence of hematological malignancies, and high adoption of technologically advanced MRD tests, among others. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their respective impacts in the global MRD testing market?

What is the potential impact of biotechnological advancement in the diagnostic industry among end users, such as physicians, researchers, pathologists, and laboratory technicians?

What is the current market demand along with future expected demand for the global MRD testing market?

Has MRD testing penetrated major countries facing an immense burden from hematological malignancies?

What are the key regulatory hurdles for industry players looking to enter this highly dynamic market?

What are the key development strategies that are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025 based on each segment?

Technology (flow cytometry, PCR, NGS, and other technologies)

Application (hematological malignancy and solid tumor)

End user (specialty clinics and hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, and other end users)

Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America & Middle East , and Rest-of-the-World)

, , , & , and Rest-of-the-World) Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global MRD testing market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which emerging companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and what are their key strategies for sustainable growth in the global MRD testing market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition and Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Overview

3.1 MRD Testing

3.2 MRD Testing: Solid Tumor vs Hematological Malignancies

3.3 Market Footprint

3.4 Market Size and Future Growth Potential

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidence of Hematologic Malignancies

4.2.2 Increasing Consumer Awareness for Tailored Therapy

4.2.3 Increase in Research Funding from National Cancer Institute

4.2.4 Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 False Negatives and Positives

4.3.2 Uncertain Reimbursement and Regulatory Policies

4.3.3 Lack of Trained Professionals

4.3.4 Lack of Established Treatment Protocols for High-Value Tests in Emerging Economies

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Potential Long-Term Cost Savings

4.4.2 Increasing Market Access in Emerging Economies

4.4.3 Technological Evolution of Testing

4.4.3.1 8- and 10-Color Flow Cytometry

4.4.3.2 PCR for Gene Rearrangements

4.4.3.3 NGS and Multiplexing

5 Industry Insights

5.1 Approval Scenario

5.1.1 Approved Minimal Residual Disease Tests by Major Players

5.1.2 Launched Minimal Residual Disease Tests by Major Players

5.2 Financing Scenario

5.2.1 Key Players Stratification (as Per Raised Financing Value)

5.2.2 Key Players Financing Analysis (FY2017-2019)

5.3 Regulatory Framework

5.4 Reimbursement Scenario

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5.1 For Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs)

5.5.2 For In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

5.6 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Government Initiatives

5.6.1 Technology Consideration for Minimal Residual Disease

5.6.1.1 Considerations for Cellular Technology Platforms

5.6.1.2 Considerations for Molecular Technology Platforms

5.6.1.3 Considerations for Sample

5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market

5.7.1 Considerations With Inpatients

5.7.2 Considerations With Outpatients

5.8 Price Sensitivity Analysis (Elasticity)

5.8.1 Physicians' Perception

5.8.2 Investors' Perception

5.8.3 Payors' Perception

6 Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market: Competitive Insights

6.1 Overview

6.2 Synergistic Activities

6.3 Approvals

6.4 Product Launches and Updates

6.5 Other Developments

6.6 Market Share Analysis, 2018-2019

6.7 Growth Share Analysis

7 Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market (by Technology), 2019-2025

7.1 Overview

7.2 Flow Cytometry

7.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.4 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.5 Other Technologies

8 Global Minimal Residual Testing Market (by Application), 2019-2025

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hematological Malignancies

8.2.1 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL)

8.2.2 Multiple Myeloma (MM)

8.2.3 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

8.2.4 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

8.2.5 Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

8.2.6 Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

8.2.7 Hodgkin's Lymphoma (HL)

8.2.8 Other Leukemia

9 Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market (by End User), 2019-2025

9.1 Overview

9.2 Specialty Clinics and Hospitals

9.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

9.4 Research Institutions

9.5 Other End Users

10 Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market (by Region), 2019-2025

10.1 Overview

11 Company Profiles

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

ArcherDX, Inc. (Part of Invitae Corporation)

Arup Laboratories

ASURAGEN INC.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cergentis B.V.

Guardant Health

ICON plc

Inivata Ltd.

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Mission Bio, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Opko Health, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sysmex Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8caml6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

