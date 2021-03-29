Global mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market, 2020-2030: 2021 Report Featuring Moderna, Translate Bio, Pfizer, CureVac, BioNTech, AstraZeneca

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the players engaged in the development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of a variety of disease conditions. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the mRNA therapeutics and vaccines market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030.

Amongst other elements, the report features:



A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, along with information on type of product candidate, phase of development, type of development program, type of delivery vehicle, target disease indication, target therapeutic area and route of administration. It also includes details related to year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees) and location of headquarters of the drug developers.



A competitiveness analysis of key players engaged in this domain. The analysis is presented in the form of spider web representations, which take into consideration several important parameters, such as number of early stage candidates, number of late stage candidates, number of deals signed, amount raised through funding, company size (in terms of number of employees) and years of experience in the industry.



Detailed profiles of drug candidates that are in advanced stages of development. Each profile features an overview of the drug and respective developer, details related to type of candidate, route of administration, phase of development, target disease indication and therapeutic area, mechanism of action, technology used, and recent developments (including information of partnerships, clinical trials and results and special review designations awarded).



An analysis of the completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies for mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. The trials considered in the analysis were analyzed on the basis of various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial recruitment status, number of patients enrolled, study design, target patient segment, trial focus area, target therapeutic area, geographical location of trials and leading organizations.



An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to mRNA delivery technologies / methods, since 2017. The analysis also highlights the key parameters associated with the patents, including information on patent application year, patent publication year, geographical location / patent jurisdiction, IPCR symbols, emerging focus areas and leading players. In addition, it includes detailed patent benchmarking analysis based on leading players. Further, it features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.



An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in the development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines, during the period 2013-2020, including research agreements, research and development agreements, contract manufacturing agreements, licensing agreements, and other relevant types of deals.



An analysis of the investments made, including award / grant, seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing and others, in companies that are engaged in the development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines



A discussion on the affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, under an elaborate SWOT framework. It also includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines?

Which key clinical conditions can be treated by mRNA drugs?

What are the investment trends in this industry?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Which regions have emerged as the key hubs for conducting clinical studies focused on mRNA drugs?

How has the intellectual property landscape in this market evolved over the years?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. mRNA Therapeutics

3.2.1. Advantages of mRNA Therapeutics

3.2.2. Applications of mRNA Therapeutics

3.3. mRNA Vaccines

3.3.1. Advantages of mRNA Vaccines

3.3.2. Applications of mRNA Vaccines

3.4. Delivery Routes for mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines

3.5. mRNA Delivery Strategies

3.6. Challenges Associated with mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines



4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Development Pipeline

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Product Candidate

4.2.2. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.3.3. Analysis by Type of Development Program

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Delivery Vehicle

4.2.5. Analysis by Disease Indication



4.2.6. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

4.2.7. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.8. Key mRNA-based Technology Platforms

4.2.9 Key Players

4.2.10 Clinical Stage Candidates: Sales Rights

4.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Developer Landscape

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.4 Logo Landscape: Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

4.5 Grid Analysis by Disease Indication, Type of Program and Type of Candidate



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Key Parameters and Methodology

5.3. Spider Web Analysis



6. DRUG PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. mRNA-1273 (Moderna Therapeutics)

6.3. BNT162 (BioNTech)

6.4. AZD8601 (Moderna Therapeutics / AstraZeneca)

6.5. BNT122 (BioNTech)

6.6. COVID-19 (CureVac)

6.7. mRNA-1647 (Moderna Therapeutics)

6.8. mRNA-4157 (Moderna Therapeutics)

6.9. mRNA-2416 (Moderna Therapeutics)

6.10. mRNA-3927 (Moderna Therapeutics)

6.11. MRT5005 (Translate Bio)



7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Clinical Trial Analysis

7.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

7.3.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Recruitment Status

7.3.3. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Number of Patients Enrolled

7.3.4. Analysis by Study Design

7.3.5. Analysis by Patient Segment

7.3.6. Analysis by Trial Focus Area

7.3.7. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.3.8. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials

7.3.9. Geographical Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population

7.3.10. Leading Organizations: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials



8. PATENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. mRNA Technologies / Methods: Patent Analysis

8.3.1. Analysis by Application Year

8.3.2. Analysis by Publication Year

8.3.3. Analysis by Geographical Location

8.3.4. Analysis by IPCR Symbols

8.3.5. Analysis by Emerging Focus Areas

8.3.6. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

8.3.7. mRNA Technologies / Methods: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

8.3.7.1 Analysis by Key Patent Characteristics

8.3.8 mRNA Technologies / Methods: Patent Valuation Analysis



9. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Recent Partnerships

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

9.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.5. Regional Analysis



10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Types of Funding

10.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Funding and Investment Analysis

10.3.1. Analysis by Cumulative Funding Instances, 2010-2020

10.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

10.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

10.3.4. Analysis by Year and Type of Funding

10.3.5. Regional Analysis by Amount Invested

10.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances and Amount Raised

10.3.7. Key Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances



11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Limitations

11.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

11.4. Overall mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market, 2020-2030

11.4.1. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Analysis by Key Therapeutic Areas

11.4.2. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Analysis by Route of Administration

11.4.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Analysis by Geography

11.5. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Product-wise Sales Forecasts

11.5.1. mRNA-1273

11.5.1.1. Target Patient Population

11.5.1.2. Sales Forecast

11.5.2. BNT-162

11.5.3. AZD8601

11.5.4. COVID-19

11.5.5. mRNA-1647

11.5.6. mRNA-4157

11.5.7. ARCT-021



12. SWOT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2 Comparison of SWOT Factors

12.2.1 Concluding Remarks



13. CONCLUSION

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Takeaways



14. mRNA THERAPEUTICS AND VACCINES: EXPERT INSIGHTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Industry Experts

14.2.1. Stephane Bancel, President / Founding Chief Executive Officer (Moderna)

14.2.2. Ugur Sahin, Chief Executive Officer / Co-Founder (BioNTech)

14.2.3. Patrick Baumhof, Vice President Formulation and Delivery CureVac

14.2.4. Anna Collen, Project Leader (AstraZeneca)



15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/am3ymx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

