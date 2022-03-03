Global Mud Gas Separator Market to Reach US$ 5.6 Million in 2032, Closed-Bottom Separators to Capture 60% Sales, Fact.MR Report

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published Fact.MR report expects the global market for mud gas separators to flourish at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2032. The industry experienced an annual increase of 2.6% from 2021, rising from US$ 3.8 Million to US$ 3.9 Million in 2022.

As per the report, mud gas separators accounted for 1.3% of the global drilling rig equipment industry, with an expected rise in market share of up to 2-3% throughout the period of assessment. Adoption of automation in drilling & well completion and strict safety regulations in oil & gas fields are expected to drive product penetration, since mud gas separators remove formation gas from drilling fluids and aid in reducing the chances of unwanted kicks.

Moreover, in deep to ultra-deep drilling scenarios, mud gas separators work as a well-controlled equipment by eliminating gas content from drilling mud. Besides, increasing need to ensure equitable city gas distribution for driving the LNG business has led to enhanced mud gas separator adoption.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 3.8 Million Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 3.9 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 5.6 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 3.6%

Key Takeaways

By type, closed-bottom mud gas separators captured over 60% demand in 2021, expected to surpass US$ 3.5 Million by 2032

by 2032 Approximately 9 out of 10 mud gas separators are to be utilized in the oil & gas industry, estimated to create an absolute opportunity worth US$ 1.7 Million

U.S to emerge as the most opportunistic market across North America , expected to capture 80% market share throughout the continent

, expected to capture 80% market share throughout the continent China to experience a CAGR of 2.7% with respect to mud gas separators market demand from 2022-2032

to experience a CAGR of 2.7% with respect to mud gas separators market demand from 2022-2032 Global market for mud gas separator to expand 1.4x across the 2022-2032 forecast period

Prominent Drivers

Extensive utilization of oil & gas across a myriad range of end use industries, from transport to energy and pharmaceuticals to textiles, is widening adoption of mud gas separators

Ensuring equitable gas distribution across cities is another major factor contributing to the growth of the market for mud gas separators across the forecast period

Key Restraints

A paradigm shift in the automotive sector towards EVs is likely to restrain uptake of mud gas separators, given the reducing dependence on oil & gas fuels

A shift towards renewable electricity is also hampering prospects for mud gas separators, attributed to rising consciousness about the growing carbon footprint left behind by conventional coal and oil powered power generation stations

Market Competition

Leading mud gas separator suppliers are focused on the development of compact, efficient, and versatile products for oil & gas. A versatile product is capable enough to handle high GOR (gas/oil ratio) and large volumes of drilling mud.

In addition to this, the compact design of mud gas separators provides sufficient space in fields and reduces the risk of accidents. Development of such types of products are likely to provide a plethora of opportunities for mud gas separator manufacturers over the coming years.

More Valuable Insights on Mud Gas Separator Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global mud gas separator market analyzing forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the mud gas separator market with detailed segmentation as follows: -

By Type:

Open-bottom Mud Gas Separator

Closed-bottom Mud Gas Separators

Float Type Mud Gas Separators

By Exploration Type:

Onshore Mud Gas Separators

Offshore Mud Gas Separators

By Orientation:

Horizontal Mud Gas Separators

Vertical Mud Gas Separators

By Region:

North America Mud Gas Separator Market

Latin America Mud Gas Separator Market

Europe Mud Gas Separator Market

East Asia Mud Gas Separator Market

South Asia & Oceania Mud Gas Separator Market

& Oceania Mud Gas Separator Market MEA Mud Gas Separator Market

Key Questions Covered in the Mud Gas Separator Market Report

What is the global mud gas separator market scenario?

How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period?

What was the last 5-year CAGR for the demand in the demand in the mud gas separator market?

Who are the prominent players in the global mud gas separator market?

Which is the most leading region in the mud gas separator market?

