Global Multi-Axis Sensor Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Multi-Axis Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 22%. MEMS Gyroscopes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 26.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$598.7 Million by the year 2025, MEMS Gyroscopes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799190/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$50.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, MEMS Gyroscopes will reach a market size of US$19.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$337.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, HBM, Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Interface, Inc.; Jewell Instruments LLC; L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.; LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems; MEMSIC, Inc.; Moog, Inc.; Parker Hannifin Corporation; STMicroelectronics; Systron Donner Inertial; Trimble Navigation Ltd.; VectorNav Technologies LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799190/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Multi Axis Sensor: An Introduction

MEMS Gyroscopes

MEMS Accelerometers

Multi Axis Sensors Help Industries Improve Data Analysis and

Augment Performance

Multi-Axis Sensor: Industry Overview

US Dominates the Global Multi Axis Sensor Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Multi-Axis Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sensor Technology Revolutionizes the Future of Several Industries

Multi Axis Sensors: Select Applications

Testing of Wind Tunnel

Torque Measurement in Aircraft Control Column

Measuring Forces and Moments in Flight Simulator

Helicopter Cyclic Controls (Joysticks)

Automated Capping Press

Sensors Playing Crucial Role in Industry 4.0

Large Scale Usage in Consumer Electronics Driving the Market

Smartphone Motion Sensors: A Disruptive Technology for

Healthcare Sector

Six Axis Force Sensors and Their Typical Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Multi-Axis Sensor Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: MEMS Gyroscopes (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: MEMS Gyroscopes (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: MEMS Accelerometers (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: MEMS Accelerometers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Digital Compass (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Digital Compass (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Motion Sensor Combos (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Motion Sensor Combos (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Consumer Electronics (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 14: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Medical & Healthcare (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 20: Medical & Healthcare (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Multi-Axis Sensor Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: United States Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: United States Multi-Axis Sensor Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 29: Canadian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 33: Japanese Market for Multi-Axis Sensor: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Multi-Axis Sensor in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Multi-Axis Sensor Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Chinese Multi-Axis Sensor Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Chinese Demand for Multi-Axis Sensor in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Chinese Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Multi-Axis Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 41: European Multi-Axis Sensor Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 42: European Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Multi-Axis Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 44: European Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: European Multi-Axis Sensor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 46: European Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 47: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: French Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Multi-Axis Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: French Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 51: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 52: German Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 54: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 55: Italian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Italian Multi-Axis Sensor Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 57: Italian Demand for Multi-Axis Sensor in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Italian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 59: United Kingdom Market for Multi-Axis Sensor: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 60: United Kingdom Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Multi-Axis Sensor in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 63: Spanish Multi-Axis Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: Spanish Multi-Axis Sensor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 66: Spanish Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 67: Russian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Russian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Russian Multi-Axis Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 70: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 71: Rest of Europe Multi-Axis Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 72: Rest of Europe Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Rest of Europe Multi-Axis Sensor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: Rest of Europe Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Multi-Axis Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 81: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Australian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 85: Indian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 87: Indian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 88: Indian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 89: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 90: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Multi-Axis Sensor:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Multi-Axis Sensor in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 96: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Latin American Multi-Axis Sensor Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 98: Latin American Multi-Axis Sensor Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 99: Latin American Multi-Axis Sensor Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 100: Latin American Multi-Axis Sensor Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 101: Latin American Demand for Multi-Axis Sensor in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 102: Latin American Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 103: Argentinean Multi-Axis Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Argentinean Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Argentinean Multi-Axis Sensor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 106: Argentinean Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 107: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 108: Brazilian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Multi-Axis Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Brazilian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

MEXICO

Table 111: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 112: Mexican Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 113: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 114: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 115: Rest of Latin America Multi-Axis Sensor Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Rest of Latin America Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 117: Rest of Latin America Multi-Axis Sensor Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 118: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 119: The Middle East Multi-Axis Sensor Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 120: The Middle East Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 121: The Middle East Multi-Axis Sensor Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 123: The Middle East Multi-Axis Sensor Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 124: The Middle East Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 125: Iranian Market for Multi-Axis Sensor: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 126: Iranian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Multi-Axis Sensor in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 129: Israeli Multi-Axis Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 130: Israeli Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 131: Israeli Multi-Axis Sensor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 132: Israeli Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 133: Saudi Arabian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Saudi Arabian Multi-Axis Sensor Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 135: Saudi Arabian Demand for Multi-Axis Sensor in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 136: Saudi Arabian Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 137: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 138: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 141: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 142: Rest of Middle East Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 143: Multi-Axis Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 144: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 145: African Multi-Axis Sensor Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: African Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 147: African Multi-Axis Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 148: Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



HBM

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

JEWELL INSTRUMENTS

L-3 COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

LORD MICROSTRAIN SENSING SYSTEMS

MEMSIC

MOOG

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

SYSTRON DONNER INERTIAL

TRIMBLE NAVIGATION

VECTORNAV TECHNOLOGIES LLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799190/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

