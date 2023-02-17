Global Multi-Axis Sensors Strategic Business Report 2023: Large Scale Usage in Consumer Electronics Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-Axis Sensors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Multi-Axis Sensors estimated at US$731.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Motion Sensor Combos, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.4% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the MEMS Gyroscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $199.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.7% CAGR



The Multi-Axis Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$199.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$765.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$399.4 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

HBM, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Jewell Instruments LLC

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems

MEMSIC, Inc.

Moog, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Systron Donner Inertial

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

VectorNav Technologies LLC

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Multi Axis Sensor: An Introduction

MEMS Gyroscopes

MEMS Accelerometers

Multi Axis Sensors Help Industries Improve Data Analysis and Augment Performance

Multi-Axis Sensor: Industry Overview

US Dominates the Global Multi Axis Sensor Market

Multi-Axis Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sensor Technology Revolutionizes the Future of Several Industries

Multi Axis Sensors: Select Applications

Testing of Wind Tunnel

Torque Measurement in Aircraft Control Column

Measuring Forces and Moments in Flight Simulator

Helicopter Cyclic Controls (Joysticks)

Automated Capping Press

Sensors Playing Crucial Role in Industry 4.0

Large Scale Usage in Consumer Electronics Driving the Market

Smartphone Motion Sensors: A Disruptive Technology for Healthcare Sector

Six Axis Force Sensors and Their Typical Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qaw6ol-axis?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets