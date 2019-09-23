Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Report 2019: Market Size is Expected to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market size is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) are multilayered capacitors that are made of alternative layers of metal and ceramic. These capacitors have a low impedance value that remains at a high operating frequency. This property makes them suitable for electronic devices to be used as noise suppression. The growing demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors in high-specification gadgets like smartphones and tablets is likely to drive the market.

In recent years, the advent of efficient designs with filtering, decoupling, increased capacity, and improved bypassing features has also worked well for the MLCC industry. These latest designs work to ensure thinner layers and improved charging capacity. In addition, MLCCs are commonly used to suppress electromagnetic interference (EMI) in DC-DC and AC-AC converters.

Market growth can be majorly attributed to the increasing demand for general capacitors in applications like DC-DC converters, gaming machines, cell phones, LCDs, memory modules, and televisions. In addition, capacitors help remove noise from electronic circuits and enable easier installation in electronic devices with their miniature sizes.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into General Capacitor, Array, Serial Construction, Mega Cap and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Electronics, Telecommunications, Data Transmission, Industrial, Automotive and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the report include:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.

Afm Microelectronics, Inc.

Yageo Corporation

Walsin Technology Corporation

KEMET Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Darfon Electronics Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by Type

4.1 Global General Capacitor Market by Region

4.2 Global Array Market by Region

4.3 Global Serial Construction Market by Region

4.4 Global Mega Cap Market by Region

4.5 Global Other Type Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by End Use

5.1 Global Electronics Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by Region

5.2 Global Telecommunications Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by Region

5.3 Global Data Transmission Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by Region

5.4 Global Industrial Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by Region

5.5 Global Automotive Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



