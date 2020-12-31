Global Multi-Tenant Data Center Markets, 2020-2025 - Focus on IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing &7 Retail Industries

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-Tenant Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multi-tenant data center market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global multi-tenant data center market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Multi-tenant, or colocation, data centers (MTDCs) refer to a service that enables enterprises to rent physical space, network bandwidth and other data center resources simultaneously with multiple customers. These data centers are operated by a third party and are commonly available in two formats: retail colocation and wholesale colocation.

They enable the organizations to set up their servers, storage and networking equipment and offer various benefits, such as cost-effectiveness through a shared environment, elaborate integrations of the cloud with other applications and minimal maintenance requirements. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including information technology (IT), telecommunication, defense, manufacturing and retail.

Significant growth in the IT industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, rising internet penetration into daily activities and the growing adoption of the software-defined data center (SDDCs) are also driving the market growth.

MTDCs aid in overcoming the limitations of physical and organizational boundaries between the service providers and multiple enterprises. They are also used in healthcare centers to manage patients' records and health monitoring and laboratory systems.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of green data centers, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious regarding the levels of carbon emissions into the environment and are widely adopting multi-tenant green data center facilities.

Other factors, including increasing upgradation of existing data center facilities, along with significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

