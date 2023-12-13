Global Multilayer Packaging Market Analysis 2023-2033 - Increasing Demand for Extended Shelf Life Propels Innovation in Multilayer Packaging

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Dec, 2023, 20:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multilayer Packaging Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Multilayer packaging involves the use of multiple layers of different materials in the production of packaging films or containers. This technology offers several advantages, including enhanced barrier properties, improved product protection, and increased shelf life for a variety of goods, ranging from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals and personal care products.

One significant driver of the growth in the multilayer packaging market is the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages worldwide. With changing lifestyles, urbanization, and a rising global population, there is a growing preference for convenience and packaged goods. Multilayer packaging provides an effective solution to protect these products from external factors such as moisture, oxygen, and light, helping to maintain product freshness and quality.

Furthermore, sustainability concerns and the need for eco-friendly packaging solutions have influenced the multilayer packaging market. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on developing sustainable multilayer films that reduce environmental impact and address concerns related to plastic waste. Innovations in materials and technologies are driving the development of recyclable and compostable multilayer packaging solutions, aligning with the global shift towards more sustainable and circular packaging practices.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

  • Glenroy
  • Constantia Flexibles
  • Scientex Berhad
  • Berry Global
  • Amcor
  • DuPont
  • KOA
  • Murata Manufacturing
  • KYOCERA
  • TDK
  • Mondi
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • WINPAK
  • Sealed Air
  • UFlex

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What are the main factors driving the demand for multilayer packaging market?
  • What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global multilayer packaging market?
  • What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in multilayer packaging industry?
  • What is the futuristic outlook for the multilayer packaging market in terms of growth potential?
  • Which end use industry, and product type is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?
  • Who are the prominent players catering to the demand for the global multilayer packaging market, and what are the key offerings?


Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Extended Shelf Life Propels Innovation in Multilayer Packaging
1.1.2 Stringent Regulations on Food Safety and Preservation Fuel Adoption of Advanced Multilayer Packaging Technologies
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value chain Analysis
1.2.2 Market Map
1.2.3 Pricing Forecast
1.3 R&D Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Stakeholder Analysis
1.5.1 Use Case
1.5.2 End User and buying criteria
1.6 Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis
1.7 Comparative Analysis of Multilayer Packaging and Other Packaging Type
1.8 Regulatory and market environment influencing the development of Multilayer Packaging Market
1.9 Market Dynamics Overview

2 Application
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Global Multilayer Packaging Market (by End Use Industry)
2.3.1 Automotive
2.3.2 Electrical and Electronics
2.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
2.3.4 Food and Beverages
2.3.5 Others

3 Product
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Global Multilayer Packaging Market (by Product Type)
3.3.1 Bags
3.3.2 Pouches and Sachets
3.3.3 Wrapping Films
3.3.4 Laminates
3.3.5 Others

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Landscape
5.2 Company Profiles

6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1t4u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Heparinoid Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2032, Featuring Merck, TSI Group, Bioiberica and Kala Health

Global Heparinoid Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2032, Featuring Merck, TSI Group, Bioiberica and Kala Health

The "Global Heparinoid Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The latest...
Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Poised to Exceed US$ 188 Billion by 2030, with CAGR of 10.02%

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Poised to Exceed US$ 188 Billion by 2030, with CAGR of 10.02%

The "Cancer Immunotherapy Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis"...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.