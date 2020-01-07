Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market, By Product, By Application, By Material, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market, By Product (Step Index & Gradient Index), By Application (Defence; IT & Telecom; Government; MSO (Triple Play), Healthcare & Others), By Material (Glass & Plastic), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Global multimode optical fiber market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 16% on account of high reliability and high capacity offered by the multimode fibers. Multimode optical fibers are gaining popularity as different signals can be transmitted through the same fiber due to difference in reflection angle.

Among applications, IT & Telecom segment is anticipated to account for the largest share during the forecast period on account of high demand for faster speed connections and greater bandwidth.Multimode optical fiber is also gaining prominence in medical sector for laser delivery systems and light illumination and conduction.



Ongoing trend of minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements are contributing to the growing share of multimode optical fibers in the medical sector.

On the basis of geography, the global multimode optical fiber market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa.On account of implementation of projects such as smart cities in various economies of Asia-Pacific including China and India, the region is expected to account for the largest share and the trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years as well.



Also, emergence of Internet of things and fiber to home connectivity are further positively influencing multimode optical fiber market in the region.

Major companies operating in the global multimode optical fiber market include Corning Incorporated, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hengtong Group Co Ltd., Prysmian group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Fiberhome Networks, Futong Group Co., Ltd., ZTT International Limited, and Fujikura Ltd., among others. The companies operating in the market are using growth strategies such as product development, mergers & acquisitions to increase their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global multimode optical fiber market.

• To forecast global multimode optical fiber market based on product, application, material and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global multimode optical fiber market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global multimode optical fiber market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global multimode optical fiber market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of multimode optical fiber manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global multimode optical fiber market size by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Multimode optical fiber manufacturers, suppliers and distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to multimode optical fiber market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as solution providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global multimode optical fiber market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Step Index

o Gradient Index

• Market, By Application:

o Defence

o IT & Telecom

o Government

o MSO (Triple Play)

o Healthcare

o Others

• Market, By Material:

o Glass

o Plastic

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global multimode optical fiber market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



