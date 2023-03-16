Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Device Market Report 2023: Opportunities in Out of hospital Facilities Boost Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Device Market, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The care delivery model is shifting from hospitals to alternative care settings, such as home care and ambulatory surgical centers. Multiple challenges in hospitals, including a severe shortage of skilled workforce, staff burnout, and declining margins, boost this shift. The adoption of multiparameter monitoring devices in out-of-hospital settings has grown due to several benefits, such as cost reduction and flexibility.

Remote monitoring has gained traction during the last few years, and the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated its adoption. The growing demand for remote monitoring and virtual care drives innovation in multiparameter monitors. More focus on the care continuum model is increasing the number of applications of patient monitoring devices in disease management, diagnosis, pre-operative care, post-operative care, and others.



Multiparameter patient monitoring device vendors are developing innovative monitoring technologies, such as wearables and contactless monitoring solutions, for patient mobility and ease of use. Start-ups are entering the wearable and contactless monitoring market, and several consumer-grade wearable companies are entering the medical-grade monitoring space to meet the growing demand. Vendors have started incorporating analytics, workflow management, and clinical decision solutions to reduce healthcare provider workload and increase cost savings.



Technological innovations and advanced solutions have an adoption rate in high-income and middle-income countries. Most low-income countries cannot afford multiparameter monitoring devices and are looking for low-cost solutions.



This study examines the multiparameter patient monitoring devices used in hospitals and outpatient settings. Portable and stationary devices used in high-, mid-, and low-acuity settings are covered in the study.

Research Highlights:

Market size by revenue, covering historic and forecast data by segment (acuity level and end use) and region ( North America , Europe , Asia- Pacific , and Rest of World)

, , , and Rest of World) Market challenges and drivers

Competitive landscape, including company market shares

Technological trends and growth opportunities for stakeholders

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Device Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Device Usage Challenges

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Implementation Challenges

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Acuity Level

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - End Users

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Components

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Business Models and Technology Landscape

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Global Purchase Pattern

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Monitoring-as-a-Service

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Predictive Insights

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Operational Support Using Software

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Wearables

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Wearables

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Contactless Patient Monitoring

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rest of World

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Multiparameter Devices Supporting Virtual Care

Growth Opportunity 2: Outpatient Settings

Growth Opportunity 3: Clinical Decision Support and Workflow Management

Growth Opportunity 4: Predictive Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 5: Low-cost Devices

9. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Frost, Why Now?

List of Exhibits

List of Exhibits

