Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Device Market Report 2023: Opportunities in Out of hospital Facilities Boost Future Growth Potential

The care delivery model is shifting from hospitals to alternative care settings, such as home care and ambulatory surgical centers. Multiple challenges in hospitals, including a severe shortage of skilled workforce, staff burnout, and declining margins, boost this shift. The adoption of multiparameter monitoring devices in out-of-hospital settings has grown due to several benefits, such as cost reduction and flexibility.
Remote monitoring has gained traction during the last few years, and the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated its adoption. The growing demand for remote monitoring and virtual care drives innovation in multiparameter monitors. More focus on the care continuum model is increasing the number of applications of patient monitoring devices in disease management, diagnosis, pre-operative care, post-operative care, and others.
Multiparameter patient monitoring device vendors are developing innovative monitoring technologies, such as wearables and contactless monitoring solutions, for patient mobility and ease of use. Start-ups are entering the wearable and contactless monitoring market, and several consumer-grade wearable companies are entering the medical-grade monitoring space to meet the growing demand. Vendors have started incorporating analytics, workflow management, and clinical decision solutions to reduce healthcare provider workload and increase cost savings.
Technological innovations and advanced solutions have an adoption rate in high-income and middle-income countries. Most low-income countries cannot afford multiparameter monitoring devices and are looking for low-cost solutions.
This study examines the multiparameter patient monitoring devices used in hospitals and outpatient settings. Portable and stationary devices used in high-, mid-, and low-acuity settings are covered in the study.
Research Highlights:
- Market size by revenue, covering historic and forecast data by segment (acuity level and end use) and region (North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and Rest of World)
- Market challenges and drivers
- Competitive landscape, including company market shares
- Technological trends and growth opportunities for stakeholders
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Device Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Device Usage Challenges
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Implementation Challenges
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Acuity Level
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - End Users
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Components
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Business Models and Technology Landscape
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Global Purchase Pattern
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Monitoring-as-a-Service
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Predictive Insights
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Operational Support Using Software
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Wearables
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Wearables
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Contactless Patient Monitoring
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rest of World
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Multiparameter Devices Supporting Virtual Care
- Growth Opportunity 2: Outpatient Settings
- Growth Opportunity 3: Clinical Decision Support and Workflow Management
- Growth Opportunity 4: Predictive Monitoring
- Growth Opportunity 5: Low-cost Devices
9. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Frost, Why Now?
- List of Exhibits
