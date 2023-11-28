Global Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) Strategic Research Report 2023

28 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) estimated at US$899.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Soldiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vehicles segment is estimated at 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $404.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$404.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$135.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Laser Technology in Military & Defense Takes Huge Strides: A Primer
- How the Military & Defense Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Way Forward to the New Normal
- Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES): Definition & Importance
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Despite the Hype About Electronic Warfare, Military Troops Still Remain the Touch Point for Defense & Battle. Training Them With Firearms Skills Becomes the Highest Prerogative
- Soldiers Still Remain the Army's Greatest Asset & the Most Important Weapon System Underlining the Need to Train & Sharpen Their Marksmanship With MILES: Global Active Ready-to-Fight Military Manpower (In 000s) by Country
- Focus on Reducing Costs of Military Training Drives the Value of MILES
- Technology Innovations & Advancements Remain Crucial to Growth
- Critical Importance of Military Training in Preparing Defense Teams for Battlefield Operations Fuels Adoption of MILES Technology
- Simulators & Simulations Add New Level of Effectiveness in Military Training
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 32 Featured)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Cubic Corporation
- General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
- Rheinmetall AG
- Zen Technologies Ltd.
- Bagira
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oujymo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article