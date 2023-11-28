Global Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) Strategic Research Report 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) estimated at US$899.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Soldiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vehicles segment is estimated at 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $404.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$404.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$135.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Laser Technology in Military & Defense Takes Huge Strides: A Primer

How the Military & Defense Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Way Forward to the New Normal

Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES): Definition & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite the Hype About Electronic Warfare, Military Troops Still Remain the Touch Point for Defense & Battle. Training Them With Firearms Skills Becomes the Highest Prerogative

Soldiers Still Remain the Army's Greatest Asset & the Most Important Weapon System Underlining the Need to Train & Sharpen Their Marksmanship With MILES: Global Active Ready-to-Fight Military Manpower (In 000s) by Country

Focus on Reducing Costs of Military Training Drives the Value of MILES

Technology Innovations & Advancements Remain Crucial to Growth

Critical Importance of Military Training in Preparing Defense Teams for Battlefield Operations Fuels Adoption of MILES Technology

Simulators & Simulations Add New Level of Effectiveness in Military Training

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 32 Featured)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Cubic Corporation

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Zen Technologies Ltd.

Bagira

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oujymo

