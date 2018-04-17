Global Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018

The research provides insights into Multiple Sclerosis epidemiology, Multiple Sclerosis diagnosed patients, and Multiple Sclerosis treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Multiple Sclerosis market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Multiple Sclerosis prevalence, Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis rate, and Multiple Sclerosis treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Multiple Sclerosis: Disease Definition

2. Global Multiple Sclerosis Patient Flow

3. Multiple Sclerosis Patient Flow in the US

4. Multiple Sclerosis Patient Flow in Europe

5. Multiple Sclerosis Patient Flow in Germany

6. Multiple Sclerosis Patient Flow in France

7. Multiple Sclerosis Patient Flow in Spain

8. Multiple Sclerosis Patient Flow in Italy

9. Multiple Sclerosis Patient Flow in UK

10. Multiple Sclerosis Patient Flow in Japan

11. Research Methodology

