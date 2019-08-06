Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Outlook 2025 - Drug Modifying Therapies for MS / Launch of New Drugs / Drugs Price Hike

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market (By Region - North America (The US), Europe & Asia Pacific) Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Outlook 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of global multiple sclerosis market with a focus on major markets in regions such as North America, Europe & Asia Pacific.



Global multiple sclerosis treatment markets have been witnessing fast strides with various new drugs in the late-stage pipeline. Recently, Novartis approved FDA approval for Mayzent, the first and only treatment specifically approved for patients with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). The drug is expected to address the critical unmet need of multiple sclerosis patients belonging to varied disease categories.



The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in the global multiple sclerosis market. The report has been segmented as follows:



Key Vendors

Biogen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Bayer AG

Sanofi Genzyme

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Multiple Sclerosis

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Symptoms of MS

3.2 Types of MS

3.3 Treatment



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Type

4.2.2 Market Share by Mode of Administration

4.2.3 Market Share by Drug Class

4.2.4 Market Share by Region



5. Drug Analysis



6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 The US

6.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2.2 Market Share by Products

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Drug Modifying Therapies for MS

7.1.2 Launch of New Drugs

7.1.3 Drugs Price Hike

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis

7.2.2 Ageing Population

7.2.3 Robust Drug Pipeline

7.2.4 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

7.2.5 Growth in per Capita Income

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Patent Expiration of Major Drugs

7.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms

7.3.3 Expensive Drugs

7.3.4 Side-effects of Drugs



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Product Landscape

8.2 Financial Analysis

8.3 Market Share Analysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Biogen Inc.

9.2 Teva Pharmaceuticals

9.3 Bayer AG

9.4 Sanofi Genzyme

9.5 Novartis AG

9.6 Pfizer Inc.



