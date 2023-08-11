Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Set to Surpass $5.79 Billion by 2027, Propelled by Increasing Demand from the Rising Geriatric Population

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Muscle Relaxant Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global muscle relaxant drugs market is projected to grow from $4.13 billion in 2022 to $4.45 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to continue its growth, reaching $5.79 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.8%.

Major players in the muscle relaxant drugs market, including Pfizer Inc., Ipsen Pharma, Teijin Limited, Par Pharmaceutical, Orient Phaarma, Sandoz International GmbH, Accord Healthcare, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Fresenius Kabi India Pvt. Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Mylan N.V., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin, Akorn Incorporated, and Merck & Co. Inc., are covered in the report.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a Truly Global Perspective: The report covers 50+ geographies, providing a comprehensive understanding of the global muscle relaxant drugs market.

Assess Impact of COVID-19: Understand how the market has been affected by the pandemic and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Analyze Geopolitical Events: Assess the influence of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect impact on the muscle relaxant drugs market.

- war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect impact on the muscle relaxant drugs market. Navigate High Global Inflation: Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth and devise strategies to thrive in such economic conditions.

Create Regional and Country Strategies: Leverage local data and analysis to develop effective regional and country-specific strategies.

Identify Growth Segments: Identify lucrative growth segments for investment to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Outperform Competitors: Utilize forecast data and market trends to outperform competitors in the muscle relaxant drugs market.

Understand Customer Behavior: Gain insights into customer preferences and behavior based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark Performance: Benchmark performance against key competitors to identify areas for improvement and stay ahead in the market.

Support Decision-Making: Use reliable high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations and make well-informed decisions.

Muscle relaxants are medications used to treat muscle spasms caused by neurological conditions, and they are effective in managing muscle pains.

The main drug types of muscle relaxant drugs are facial muscle relaxant drugs, skeletal muscle relaxant drugs, and neuromuscular blocking agents. They are administered orally, via injection, spray, or ointment, and come in various formulations such as cyclobenzaprine, carisoprodol, chlorzoxazone, metaxalone, methocarbamol, baclofen, tizanidine, orphenadrine, and dantrolene. These drugs find applications in hospitals, home care, specialty clinics, and other settings.

Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the muscle relaxant drugs market going forward. Major companies are developing innovative drugs for specific medical applications, including generic versions of muscle relaxant drugs, muscle relaxants for animals, drugs with flexible and customized dosing, and others to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in June 2022, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, launched LYVISPAH, a baclofen oral granule specialty product approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. LYVISPAH is used for the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and other spinal cord disorders. The product offers flexible, customized dosing with single-dose packets of granules in 5mg, 10mg, and 20mg strengths. It provides an alternative for patients with spasticity who have difficulty swallowing pills and can be administered directly into the mouth, mixed with liquids or foods, or through an enteral feeding tube.

North America dominated the muscle relaxant drugs market in 2022, with coverage also including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The rising geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the muscle relaxant drugs market in the coming years. The geriatric population, comprising older adults aged 65 and beyond, is more likely to suffer from musculoskeletal disorders, making muscle relaxant drugs essential for sedating and reducing their pain.

The muscle relaxant drugs market comprises sales of antispasmodics, benzodiazepines, and nonbenzodiazepines. The market value represents the revenues gained from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations, in terms of USD.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Characteristics

3. Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

4. Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market

5. Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Facial Muscle Relaxant Drugs

Skeletal Muscle Relaxant Drugs

Neuromuscular Blocking Agents

6.2. Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Injectable

Spray

Ointment

6.3. Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market, Segmentation By Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cyclobenzaprine

Carisoprodol

Chlorzoxazone

Metaxalone

Methocarbamol

Baclofen

Tizanidine

Orphenadrine

Dantrolene

6.4. Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Homecare

Speciality Clinics

Other End-Users

7. Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67o75d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets