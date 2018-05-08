Global Muscle Stimulators Market Research Report - Forecast to 2023

LONDON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), uses electric current for muscle contraction. The applications of EMS include strength training, rehabilitation after muscle injury or pain management, post-exercise recovery, chronic muscle disorders such as atrophy etc. the market for muscle stimulators is rising due to factors such as increasing popularity of sports, increased demand for fitness products, ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising affordability of muscle stimulators, increasing incidence of muscle diseases and disorders, demand for non-invasive technology devices and growing preference for muscle stimulators among physiotherapist.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5380748



The total muscle stimulator market is expected to reach USD 768.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasted period.

The global muscle stimulator market is segmented on the basis of products, applications. The global muscle stimulator market by products is divided into Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator, Burst mode Alternating Current, Neuromuscular Electric Stimulation, Interferential Current. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator market is commanding the largest market share of 34.0% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 268.5 million in 2023 for USD 174.4 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.6% during forecast period.



Global muscle stimulator Market by application comprises of Pain Management, Neurological and Movement Disorder Management and Musculoskeletal Disorder Management. Out of which Pain Management application holds the largest market share of 46.6% in 2016, this market is expected to reach US$ 366.2 million in 2023 from US$ 238.5 million in 2016 and is growing at a stable CAGR of 6.4% globally.



On the basis of region the global Muscle Stimulator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. North America is commanding the largest market share of 41.6% in 2016 with countries like US and Canada playing a prominent role in the development of the market. US market is expected to reach US$ 265.8 million in 2023 from US$ 166.7 million in 2016, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during forecasted period



Key Players

The leading market players in the global muscle stimulator market include DJO Global, Inc., Mettler Electronics Corp., Axiobionics, Zynex, NeuroMetrix, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Tone-A-Matic and others.



Study objectives

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global muscle stimulator market

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on products, applications, and regions for the global muscle stimulator market.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To provide economic factors that influences the global muscle stimulator market

• To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global muscle stimulator market



Target Audience

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Pharmaceutical Suppliers

• Potential investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

• Reaserch companies



Key Findings

• The muscle stimulator global market and is expected to reach USD 768.3 million by 2023

• Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator market is commanding the largest market share of 34.0% in 2016.

• North America holds the largest market share of 41.6% of microfluidic devices market and is anticipated to reach USD 328.9 million by the end of forecast period

• Asia the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period



The reports also covers regional analysis

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Republic of Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Middle East

• Africa



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5380748



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-muscle-stimulators-market-research-report---forecast-to-2023-300643790.html