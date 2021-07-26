Global Mushroom Market (2020 to 2026) - by Type, Form, Distribution Channel, End-user and Regional Outlook

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mushroom Market By Type, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mushroom Market size is expected to reach $52 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Mushrooms are the fungus that has various nutrients. It has very low content of gluten, sodium, fat and cholesterol that lead to the increasing adoption of mushroom among people. There is a wide range of nutrients like vitamin, selenium and potassium offered by mushroom to the person consuming it. Mushrooms fall under the vegetable group and are one of the widely acceptable edible funguses.



There are a variety of medicinal uses of mushroom because of its nutrient content like calcium, vitamin B, phosphorus, vitamin D, potassium, magnesium, and other minerals. Mushrooms are sometimes known as parasites that mean they are dependent on other plants for their food. Various governments of emerging nations have initiated many campaigns to help out this industry that further benefitted the under-privileged people who are involved in the production of mushroom industry.



The growth of the market is expected to be augmented by the increasing commercial consumption of mushroom in cafeterias, supermarkets, restaurants, & hotels. Some other factors which are pushing the growth graph of market are the changing preferences of customers towards adopting vegan food and the rising demand for meat substitute in the market. Increasing vegan culture is creating demand for meat substitutes, as a result button & shiitake mushrooms are gaining popularity due to their high protein content. Moreover, the changing consumer preference for consuming processed food is among the major aspects that is expected to fuel the market in the future years. However, the short shelf life of mushrooms is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. Along with that, the labour-intensive technique of mushroom farming & the high operational cost associated with it will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Oyster, Shiitake, Button and Other Types. Among all these, button mushroom acquired the highest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to maintain the same trend over the forecast period. Button mushroom is the most consumed type of mushroom all over the world and provides various health benefits to the consumers. The growth of this segment is estimated to accelerate in the forecast period owing to the rising R&D on white button mushroom to know whether they can prevent cancer, coupled with the availability of these mushrooms at lower prices in comparison to other varieties of mushroom.



Form Outlook



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Fresh Mushroom and Processed Mushroom. Under this market segment, fresh mushroom garnered the highest revenue share in 2019 and will maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. It is due to the high demand for fresh mushroom around the world, specifically in developed nations like the US. The increasing demand for healthy food option with no added chemicals & preservatives is surging the demand for fresh mushrooms.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores and Online. The Specialty Stores market dominated the Global Mushroom Market By Distribution Channel 2019. The Convenience Stores market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during (2020 - 2026).



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Residential, Industrial and Commercial. The Commercial market dominated the Global Mushroom Market by End Use 2019. The Industrial market is experiencing a CAGR of 12.75% during (2020 - 2026). Additionally, The Residential market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.35% during (2020 - 2026).



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. It is due to the rising demand for healthy food items in this region. Countries like Netherlands, Spain, the UK, Germany and others are have shown high demands for mushrooms for its usage in manufacturing medicines and this demand will escalate during the forecast period. Mushroom market will witness a substantial rise in the region owing to the adoption of improved & advanced processing technologies by the cultivators all over this region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bonduelle S.A., Costa Group Holdings Limited, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., Okechamp SA, Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co., Ltd., South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Inc. (The Mushroom Company), Basciani Foods, Inc., NABIA (Next Agricultural Business Incorporated Australia), Greenyard NV, and Giorgio Fresh Co. (Giorgio Mushroom Co.)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Mushroom Market by End Use

3.1 Global Residential Market by Region

3.2 Global Industrial Market by Region

3.3 Global Commercial Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Mushroom Market By Type

4.1 Global Oyster Market by Region

4.2 Global Shiitake Market by Region

4.3 Global Button Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Types Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Mushroom Market By Form

5.1 Global Fresh Mushroom Market by Region

5.2 Global Processed Mushroom Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Mushroom Market By Distribution Channel

6.1 Global Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Market by Region

6.2 Global Convenience Stores Market by Region

6.3 Global Speciality Stores Market by Region

6.4 Global Online Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Mushroom Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Bonduelle S.A.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

8.2 Costa Group Holdings Limited

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental Analysis

8.2.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.2.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.3 Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Recent strategies and developments

8.3.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.4 Okechamp SA

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.5 Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.6 South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Inc. (The Mushroom Company)

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments

8.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.6.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers

8.6.2.3 Business Expansions

8.6.2.4 Geographical Expansions

8.6.2.5 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.7 Basciani Foods, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.8 NABIA (Next Agricultural Business Incorporated Australia)

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.9 Greenyard NV

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.9.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

8.10. Giorgio Fresh Co. (Giorgio Mushroom Co.)

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments

8.10.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers

8.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

