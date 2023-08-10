Global Mushroom Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Strategic Partnerships, Coupled with the Vegan Food Boom Paves the Way for Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mushroom Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mushroom market has witnessed significant growth, expanding from $57.18 billion in 2022 to an impressive $62.44 billion in 2023, representing a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This thriving market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, with a forecasted value of $90.88 billion by the year 2027, growing at a steady CAGR of 9.8%

The driving force behind this remarkable growth is the increasing demand for a vegan diet, which is propelling the mushroom market to new heights. A vegan or plant-based diet, which abstains from all animal products, including meat, dairy, and eggs, has gained widespread popularity among consumers due to its associated health benefits, concerns for animal welfare, and environmental considerations. As a result, the consumption of mushrooms, a versatile and nutritious plant-based food, has surged, contributing to the mushroom market's rapid expansion.

One of the key trends in the mushroom market is the rise of strategic partnerships among commercial enterprises. These strategic relationships, often formalized through business contracts, empower companies to offer a wide range of products and advance their offerings. The strategic partnerships have further fueled the market's growth and enabled industry players to explore new avenues of collaboration.

Among the regions, the Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the mushroom market in 2022, and it is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The mushroom market's footprint spans across various countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and the USA.

The mushroom market encompasses the sales of volva, mycelium, and hyphae, with 'factory gate' values signifying the worth of goods sold directly by manufacturers or creators to downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, or end customers. Additionally, the market value includes related services offered by the creators of the goods, contributing to the overall market dynamics.

Mushrooms come in different forms, such as fresh, frozen, dried, and canned, and are distributed through various channels, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales platforms. These versatile fungi find extensive applications in food processing, retail outlets, food services, and other industries, reflecting their adaptability and widespread usage.

The revenues generated within specific geographies are consumption values, originating from organizations operating within the specified regions, regardless of where the goods are produced. This excludes revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products, offering a clear picture of the regional consumption patterns.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Mushroom Market Characteristics



3. Mushroom Market Trends And Strategies



4. Mushroom Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Mushroom Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Mushroom Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Mushroom Market



5. Mushroom Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Mushroom Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Mushroom Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Mushroom Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Mushroom Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Button Mushrooms

Shiitake Mushrooms

Oyster Mushrooms

6.2. Global Mushroom Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

6.3. Global Mushroom Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fresh

Frozen

Dried

Canned

6.4. Global Mushroom Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Food Processing

Retail Outlets

Food Services

Other Applications

7. Mushroom Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Mushroom Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Mushroom Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



