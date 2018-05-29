Global Music Powerhouse, Future plc, Launches World Guitar Day 2018

In line with Future's ongoing commitment to the music industry, World Guitar Day connects passionate musicians with the best music, lessons, guitar gear and merchandise. Dubbed 'The Black Friday for Guitars', retailers and advertisers will have the opportunity to drive sales through Future's proprietary ecommerce platform.

Following the recent acquisition of NewBay Media, Future is now the global leading force in music, home to numerous popular music titles including Guitar World, Guitar Player, Guitarist, Total Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, alongside MusicRadar. Future's aim is to connect musicians to content, commerce and community across its portfolio of music making and music listening titles.

Julian March, Managing Director Media: Games, Video & Entertainment says: "We wanted to celebrate the guitar and what it means to millions of music fans, so we're incredibly excited to launch this event with the most venerable talent in the guitar world. Future's music portfolio is bigger and stronger now than ever before and we'll be showcasing that on World Guitar Day in September."

Ahead of the event, Future's guitar titles will be on a global hunt for the best electric, acoustic and young guitarists of the year. Finalists will battle it out live on World Guitar Day itself.

Throughout the celebration, guitarists will have access to exclusive interviews, live Q&As and tips from a 'who's who' of guitar celebrities. Aspiring players will also benefit from free guitar lessons to help them kick-start their own guitar playing journey. More established guitarists will have the opportunity to improve their technique, sound and songwriting through expert tips and tutorials. And major guitar companies will be sharing offers and bargains across social media, as well as their own sites and stores.

World Guitar Day will take place globally on September 29th, with millions of guitar fans and companies getting involved on social platforms. The live Guitarist of the Year finals will take place on the same day at the UK Guitar Show in London. The finals will be live streamed on MusicRadar, alongside many other exciting events and happenings from around the globe – join in and follow all the action using the hashtag #worldguitarday.

Media Contacts:

Kelly Greene

Future plc, Marketing Communications Executive

kelly.greene@futurenet.com

07818 045 344

Dana Casalino

Kite Hill PR, Director

dana@kitehillpr.com

973-464-7642

About Future:

Future plc is an international media group and leading digital publisher, listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: FUTR). The Group operates two separately managed brand-led divisions: Media and Magazine. The Group has a reach of 100m+ globally, including 62m online users and 63m social media reach. The Magazine division is brand-led. It has over 100 market-leading publications, with 10 key titles. The Media division focuses on being at the forefront of digital innovation, in particular, the high growth technology and games markets, with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising. It has a number of leading brands including TechRadar, PC Gamer,What Hi-Fi?, The Photography Show, Generate, The Homebuilding and Renovating Show and Golden Joysticks Awards.

World Guitar Day 2017 generated huge interest, with over 1.35 million impressions of #worldguitarday on social media and brands including Vox Amplification, Gretsch Guitars and the NME joining in the celebrations. In addition to discussing the physical and mental health benefits of playing guitar, World Guitar Day also played host to community events and a Facebook Live Q&A with Joe Satriani.

