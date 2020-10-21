Global Music Recording Industry Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Music Recording Industry estimated at US$60.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the period 2020-2027.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817581/?utm_source=PRN



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Music Recording Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 331-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apple, Inc.

Sony Music Entertainment

Spotify Technology S.A.

Universal Music Group

Warner Music Group, Inc.

BMG Rights Management GmbH

Kobalt Music Group

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817581/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Music Recording Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Music Recording Industry Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Music Recording Industry Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Music Recording Industry Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Music Recording Industry Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Music Recording Industry Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Music Recording Industry Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Music Recording Industry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Music Recording Industry Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Music Recording Industry: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Music Recording Industry Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Music Recording Industry Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Music Recording Industry Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Music Recording Industry Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Music Recording Industry Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Music Recording Industry Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Music Recording Industry Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Music Recording Industry Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Music Recording Industry Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Music Recording Industry Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Music Recording Industry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Music Recording Industry Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Music Recording Industry Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Music Recording Industry:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Music Recording Industry Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Music Recording Industry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Music Recording Industry Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Music Recording Industry Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Music Recording Industry Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Music Recording Industry Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 28: Music Recording Industry Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Music Recording Industry Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 30: Music Recording Industry Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Music Recording Industry Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Music Recording Industry Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Music Recording Industry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Music Recording Industry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Music Recording Industry Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Music Recording Industry Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Music Recording Industry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Music Recording

Industry: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Music Recording Industry Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Music Recording Industry Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 41: Music Recording Industry Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Music Recording Industry Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Music Recording Industry Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 44: Music Recording Industry Market in Argentina in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Music Recording Industry Market in Brazil: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Music Recording Industry Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Music Recording Industry Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Music Recording Industry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Music Recording Industry Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Music Recording Industry Market in Rest of Latin

America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Music Recording Industry Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 52: Music Recording Industry Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Music Recording Industry Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Music Recording Industry: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 55: Music Recording Industry Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Music Recording Industry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 57: Music Recording Industry Market in Israel in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Music Recording Industry Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Music Recording Industry Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Music Recording Industry Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Music Recording Industry

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Music Recording Industry Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Music Recording Industry Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Music Recording Industry Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Music Recording Industry Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 235

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817581/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1-339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

