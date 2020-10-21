Global Music Recording Industry Industry
Global Music Recording Industry Market to Reach $95 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 07:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Music Recording Industry estimated at US$60.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817581/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Music Recording Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 331-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Apple, Inc.
- Sony Music Entertainment
- Spotify Technology S.A.
- Universal Music Group
- Warner Music Group, Inc.
- BMG Rights Management GmbH
- Kobalt Music Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817581/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Music Recording Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Music Recording Industry Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Music Recording Industry Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Music Recording Industry Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Music Recording Industry Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Music Recording Industry Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Music Recording Industry Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Music Recording Industry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Music Recording Industry Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Music Recording Industry: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Music Recording Industry Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Music Recording Industry Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Music Recording Industry Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Music Recording Industry Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Music Recording Industry Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Music Recording Industry Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Music Recording Industry Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Music Recording Industry Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Music Recording Industry Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Music Recording Industry Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Music Recording Industry Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Music Recording Industry Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Music Recording Industry Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Music Recording Industry:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Music Recording Industry Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Music Recording Industry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Music Recording Industry Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Music Recording Industry Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Music Recording Industry Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Music Recording Industry Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 28: Music Recording Industry Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Music Recording Industry Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 30: Music Recording Industry Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Music Recording Industry Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Music Recording Industry Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Music Recording Industry Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Music Recording Industry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Music Recording Industry Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Music Recording Industry Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Music Recording Industry Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Music Recording
Industry: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Music Recording Industry Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Music Recording Industry Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 41: Music Recording Industry Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Music Recording Industry Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Music Recording Industry Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 44: Music Recording Industry Market in Argentina in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Music Recording Industry Market in Brazil: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Music Recording Industry Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Music Recording Industry Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Music Recording Industry Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Music Recording Industry Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Music Recording Industry Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Music Recording Industry Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 52: Music Recording Industry Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Music Recording Industry Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Music Recording Industry: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Music Recording Industry Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Music Recording Industry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 57: Music Recording Industry Market in Israel in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Music Recording Industry Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Music Recording Industry Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Music Recording Industry Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Music Recording Industry
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Music Recording Industry Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Music Recording Industry Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Music Recording Industry Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Music Recording Industry Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 235
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817581/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1-339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker