GLOBAL MUSIC STAR PERFORMS WITH BRAZILIAN INDIGENOUS GROUPS FOR "THE FUTURE IS ANCESTRAL" EVENT TO KICKOFF NYC'S CLIMATE CHANGE WEEK

Alok Institute and UN Global Compact Brazil Call for the Urgency to Recognize Indigenous People Globally and Their Importance on the Future of Climate Change

Alok to Sign a Historic Agreement Committing to a New "Ancestors of the Future" Fund For the Benefit of Indigenous Communities

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian superstar, voted #4 DJ in the world by DJ Mag with a remarkable 70 million social media followers, music producer and philanthropist Alok , is in New York city this week to launch his remarkable climate change partnership with the United Nations' Global Compact and the Alok Institute. "The Future Is Ancestral" project will help kickoff New York's Climate Change Week, and will consist of a series of panels and discussions throughout the day of September 16th at the United Nations building in NY, looking at the importance of the indigenous communities around the world on the future of climate change. As a part of the partnership, Alok will also sign a historic agreement with the United Nations Global Compact Brazil, committing to support a new "Ancestors of the Future" fund to benefit Brazilian indigenous communities by providing funding and access for new opportunities in the arts, music, technology and entertainment world allowing their knowledge and stories to be shared. Comprising less than 5% of the world's population indigenous people protect 80% of global biodiversity.

All of the incredible events will culminate with a performance on the rooftop of the United Nations building from "The Future is Ancestral'' a musical project between Alok and the Brazilian and Amazon indigenous groups as well as other Brazilian biomes which brings to life the ancient sounds and wisdom of these communities.

Speaking of the project, Alok says; "Taking the ancestral wisdom of the forest to the world is not only part of my artistic goals, but also of my principles as a citizen. Since I had contact with the culture of native people, I understood the importance of preserving and disseminating their knowledge and of deconstructing concepts, beliefs and narratives that poison the vision that adults and young people in my country, and around the world, have about the indigenous. The future can be technological and sustainable, but for that we need to listen to the voice of the forest and co-create solutions together with these voices."

The event, in partnership between the Alok Institute and UN Global Compact with support from Greenpeace , will take place during the UN General Assembly, on the eve of the launch of Climate Week in New York City. "The Future Is Ancestral" project will feature a panel discussion with Brazilian scientists, researchers and activists to discuss with indigenous artists and creators ways the entertainment industry can support the dire situations being experienced by the indigenous people in South America and around the world.

Alok and panelists plan will share data and ideas that highlight the importance in the cocreation of a fair and sustainable future that gives meaningful change to the climate crisis. Following the panels and speakers, Alok will record the first-ever musical performance on the rooftop of the United Nations headquarters alongside several indigenous artists to be featured on the upcoming album "The Future is Ancestral," releasing globally next year, with all proceeds going to indigenous artists. The UN Global Compact and the Alok Institute, also plan to sign a partnership agreement to create the "Ancestors of the Future Fund" to support the production of cinema, music, games, and Web3 projects by the indigenous community, using technology focused on the well-being of the people of the forest and the preservation of the biodiversity.

"What we did with Alok was to record our music to pass it on from generation to generation, because one day this will be necessary to share with men who have no knowledge of what the forest is!" says Rasu Yawanawa, one of the indigenous leaders. "Nature speaks to us through the birds, the beings that live in the forest", completes Mapu Huni Kui, an indigenous person who will be present at the performance in New York.

Carolina Pasquali, Greenpeace Brazil Executive Director, highlighted the importance of the presence of Indigenous People in discussions for the protection of the climate and the environment: "Indigenous Peoples have been living in harmony with the forest for thousands of years. Their culture and ancestral knowledge are vital for a green and just future for everyone. We must work together to ensure Indigenous Peoples actively participate in discussions and decisions both at the national and global levels."

The event will be opened by Devam Bhaskar, director of Alok Institute, and Carlo Pereira, CEO of the UN Global Compact in Brazil, which has the fundamental role of calling the private sector to action, through public commitments in sustainability, around a healthier planet.

The "Future is Ancestral'' project was founded in 2021 by DJ and music producer Alok, the number 4 DJ in the world, as named by DJ MAG, who has invited indigenous artists from Huni Kuî, Yawanawa, Guarani Mbyá, Guarani-Kaiowá, Guarani Nhandeva, Xakriabá, Kaingang and Kariri Xokó ethnicities to record this landmark album. Since then, they started to join forces and collaborate building up new worlds. Through the music, they settled a strong alliance. This life-changing process of interchanging cultural knowledge and techniques has been recorded by Maria Farinha Films and will become a documentary that investigates the power of the encounter between Alok and the different indigenous groups since the beginning of the creation of the album, and will be launched along with it in 2023.

Aside from the album and the documentary, 'The Future is Ancestral', Alok Institute has collaborated technically and financially with its social and environmental projects. Now, the partnership with UN Global Compact Brazil has become a platform to establish new alliances with the potential to foster projects, businesses, and initiatives. Its goal is to resignify the indigenous culture and the indigenous life as key elements of our society. This is an open invitation to join and co-create the future we will live upon.

ABOUT ALOK:

Alok is the second largest DJ on social media with a combined reach of over 70 million followers, and in 2017, he was elected by Forbes Brazil as one of the most influential people under the age of 30. Outside of music, Alok is also a recognized brand and star, having achieved huge notoriety in the gaming world as a character, with his own name, in the wildly popular game "Free Fire." With more than 3 billion streams on Spotify Alok is the most listened to Brazilian artist internationally. In 2021 he was named the 4th Best DJ in the World, and he currently performs some 320 yearly shows on five continents. He was the first Brazilian DJ to perform at the "World" stage of the "Rock in Rio" music festival in 2019. Two years ago, he created the Instituto Alok, which manages high-impact philanthropy projects in Brazil and Africa. To date, the institute has donated 10 million dollars to social and environmental projects worldwide.

ABOUT UN GLOBAL COMPACT BRAZIL

The UN Global Compact was launched in 2000 and is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. A call to companies to align strategies and operations with universal principles of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals. The UN Global Compact Brazil was created in 2003, and today it is the third largest local network in the world, with more than 1,700 participants. The more than 40 projects carried out in the country cover, mainly, the themes: Water and Sanitation, Food and Agriculture, Energy and Climate, Human Rights and Labor, Anti-corruption, Engagement and Communication. For more information, follow @pactoglobalbr on social media and visit our website at www.pactoglobal.org.br

