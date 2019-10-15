Global Musical Instruments Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Musical Instruments market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%. Public Address Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.3 Billion by the year 2025, Public Address Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$137.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$108.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Public Address Equipment will reach a market size of US$396.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$998.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation; Gibson Brands, Inc.; Roland Corporation; Steinway & Sons; Yamaha Music Europe GmbH







IV. COMPETITION



FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

GIBSON BRANDS

ROLAND CORPORATION

STEINWAY & SONS

YAMAHA MUSIC EUROPE GMBH



V. CURATED RESEARCH

