Global Musical Instruments Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 13:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Musical Instruments market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%. Public Address Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.3 Billion by the year 2025, Public Address Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817855/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$137.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$108.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Public Address Equipment will reach a market size of US$396.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$998.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation; Gibson Brands, Inc.; Roland Corporation; Steinway & Sons; Yamaha Music Europe GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817855/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Musical Instruments Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Musical Instruments Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Musical Instruments Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Musical Instruments Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Public Address Equipment (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Public Address Equipment (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Public Address Equipment (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: String Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: String Instruments (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: String Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Keyboards (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Keyboards (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Keyboards (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Musical Instruments Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Musical Instruments Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Musical Instruments Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Musical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Musical Instruments Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Musical Instruments Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Musical Instruments Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Musical Instruments: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Musical Instruments Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Musical Instruments Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Musical Instruments Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Musical Instruments Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Musical Instruments Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Musical Instruments Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: European Musical Instruments Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Musical Instruments Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Musical Instruments Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Musical Instruments Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 32: Musical Instruments Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Musical Instruments Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Musical Instruments Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: French Musical Instruments Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Musical Instruments Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Musical Instruments Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Musical Instruments Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Musical Instruments Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Musical Instruments Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Musical Instruments Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Musical Instruments Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Musical Instruments: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Musical Instruments Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Musical Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Musical Instruments Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Musical Instruments Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Musical Instruments Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Musical Instruments Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Musical Instruments Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Musical Instruments Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Musical Instruments Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 53: Musical Instruments Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Musical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Musical Instruments Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Musical Instruments Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Musical Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Musical Instruments Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Musical Instruments Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Musical Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Musical Instruments Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Musical Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Musical Instruments Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Musical Instruments Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Musical Instruments Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Musical Instruments Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Musical Instruments:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Musical Instruments Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Musical Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Musical Instruments Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Musical Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: Musical Instruments Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Musical Instruments Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Musical Instruments Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Musical Instruments Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Musical Instruments Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Musical Instruments Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Musical Instruments Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Musical Instruments Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 80: Musical Instruments Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Musical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Musical Instruments Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Musical Instruments Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Musical Instruments Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Musical Instruments Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Musical Instruments Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Musical Instruments Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Musical Instruments Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Musical Instruments Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Musical Instruments Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Musical Instruments Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Musical Instruments Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Musical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Musical Instruments Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Musical Instruments Historic Market
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Musical Instruments Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Musical Instruments: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Musical Instruments Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Musical Instruments Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Musical Instruments Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 101: Musical Instruments Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Musical Instruments Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Musical Instruments Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Musical Instruments Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Musical Instruments Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Musical Instruments Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Musical Instruments Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: Musical Instruments Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Musical Instruments Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Musical Instruments Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Musical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Musical Instruments Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Musical Instruments Market in Africa by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Musical Instruments Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS
GIBSON BRANDS
ROLAND CORPORATION
STEINWAY & SONS
YAMAHA MUSIC EUROPE GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817855/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article