Global MVNO Directory 2023-2024: Access Exclusive Insights and Gain a Competitive Edge

Research and Markets

20 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023

The renowned Worldwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Directory proudly presents its latest edition, featuring over 4,400 management contacts and 880 MVNOs from 65 countries worldwide. As the most trusted and dependable resource in the industry, this flagship product offers valuable insights and backdoor access to influential decision-makers within MVNO businesses across the globe.

For the past 15 years, the MVNO Directory has facilitated numerous telecom businesses in establishing valuable relationships with MVNOs. Its comprehensive database has proven invaluable for business development, sales and marketing efforts, B2B networking, event invitations, and as a critical addition to resource libraries for quick access to the global MVNO industry.

Key Features of the MVNO Directory

  • Detailed information on MVNOs, presented in a country-wise 1-operator per page format.
  • MVNO type and technology offerings.
  • Group and ownership information.
  • Commercial business information, including network portfolio, subscribers, penetration, market share, address, phone, and fax numbers.
  • Online presence details, including web/URL.
  • Contacts of CXOs, management, decision-makers, and operators.
  • Available formats: PDF and Excel.

The MVNO Directory caters to a diverse audience, including network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers, chipset providers, core solutions providers, digitalization experts, consultants, 4G/5G specialists, and other telecom service providers.

Key Topics Covered in the 2023-2024 Edition

1. Executive Summary

2. Worldwide MVNO Directory 2023-2024
2.1. Africa MVNO Directory 2023-2024
2.2. Asia Pacific MVNO Directory 2023-2024
2.3. Europe MVNO Directory 2023-2024
2.4. Latin America MVNO Directory 2023-2024
2.5. Middle East MVNO Directory 2023-2024
2.6. North America MVNO Directory 2023-2024

Countries Covered:

  • Africa: Cameroon, Kenya, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda
  • Asia Pacific: Australia, China, Fiji, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam
  • Europe: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom
  • Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru
  • Middle East: Israel, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE
  • North America: Canada, USA

About the Worldwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Directory

The Worldwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Directory is a renowned and trusted resource that connects telecom businesses with MVNOs globally. With its comprehensive database and extensive management contacts, the MVNO Directory has been instrumental in facilitating successful business relationships within the industry.

