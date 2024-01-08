Global MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) Industry Analysis Report 2023-2028: Mobile-First Culture Drives MVNOs to Offer IoT Connectivity, Consumer-Centric MVNOs Dominate with Affordable Plans

08 Jan, 2024, 21:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global MVNO Market by Operational Model (Reseller, Service Operator, Full MVNO), Subscriber (Consumer, Enterprise), Service Type (Postpaid, Prepaid), Business Model (Discount, Ethnic, Business, Youth/Media) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report forecasts that the MVNO market size is projected to grow from USD 84.6 billion in 2023 to USD 116.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7%
The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall MVNO market and the subsegments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
Many countries in the have a robust mobile-first culture, with a high penetration of smartphones and mobile devices. This mobile-centric environment creates opportunities for MVNOs to leverage existing mobile networks and offer IoT connectivity services to various devices, thus driving the market growth.
The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
By Operational Mode, the service operator segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Service operators have their own infrastructure, which enables them to have complete control over their business and service offerings. The degree of control and flexibility an MVNO has will depend on which operating elements it controls. However, host operators may impose some restrictions on MVNOs in the retail environment.
Service operator is one of the most popular models for new entrants. It enables MVNOs to start with a select set of operating elements and develop their own operations gradually. After their proposition has been proven and they have gained a considerable number of customers, MVNOs take over the operations of their host MNOs. The service operator model suits and helps businesses with brands or service concepts differentiate themselves from existing players.
By Subscriber, the consumer segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
MVNO is a consumer-driven market, with more than 80% of the market covered by consumer-based vendors. The consumer is projected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period due to the availability of MVNOs that provide customer-centric offerings, such as affordable data & voice plans and the latest technologies.
Currently, MVNOs are attracting more customers due to higher brand loyalty than new mobile entrants. These MVNOs provide unique services to their customers to differentiate themselves from traditional operators. The areas of differentiation include tariff flexibility, high-quality customer services, unique distribution models, bundling with fixed services, and access to unique content (music, games, and videos) and services.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The MVNO market in the Asia Pacific region has undergone significant transformation in recent years. Asia Pacific has always been an emerging region for the telecom industry. The region's diversified geographic area and high customer base creates huge opportunities for MVNOs. As per the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), APAC has emerged as the largest marketplace for the telecom industry across the globe.
China and India are the world's largest marketplaces for the telecom industry in terms of network infrastructure capacity and end-user subscribers. In terms of mobile subscriber base, the region holds the greatest number of consumers as compared to other regions and will remain one of the fastest-growing markets by 2024 and beyond.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Internet Services and New Data Centers to Drive Market in Asia-Pacific
- Service Operator Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023
- Enterprise Segment to Witness Higher Growth in 2023
- Postpaid Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023
- Full MVNO and US to Hold Largest Market Shares in 2023
Case Study Analysis
- Telit Provided Stable Connection for Water Monitoring to Watersignal Using Cellular Connectivity
- Soracom Provided Strong, Consistent Connection, Real-Time Visualization, and Secure Pathway to Aurora Payments Via Soracom Vpg
- M2M Services Implemented Lte-M Technology and Modules for Alarm Devices for Telit
- Kajeet Filtering Enabled Through Sentinel Helped Manage Data Consumption Across Active Devices
- Soracom's Napter Service Helped to Maximize Security by Providing Remote Access to Any Ev Charger on Demand
Market Overview and Industry Trends
Drivers
- Provision of Demographic-Related Customer Services
- Profit Maximization Opportunity for Both Mnos and Mvnos
Restraints
- Mnos Giving Low Priority to Mvno Customers
Opportunities
- Adoption of Iot, M2M, and Byod by Mvnos to Attract New Customers
Challenges
- Fragmented Nature of Market
- Stringent Government Rules and Regulations for Mnos and Mvnos
Technology Roadmap of Market
- Short-Term Roadmap (2023-2025)
- Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028)
- Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)
Regulatory Landscape
- General Data Protection Regulation
- Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act
- Cloud Security Alliance Security Trust Assurance and Risk
- Soc 2
- Digital Millennium Copyright Act
- Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act
Mvno Impact on Adjacent Niche Technologies
- Network Function Virtualization (Nfv)
- Software-Defined Network (Sdn)
- Artificial Intelligence
- Edge Computing
- Blockchain
Current and Emerging Business Models
- Caas Model
- Managed Services Model
- Revenue Sharing Model
- Paas Model
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Virgin Media Business (Uk)
- Dataxoom
- Lebara
- Kddi
- Asahi Net
- Virgin Mobile Usa
- Tracfone Wireless
- Friendi Mobile
- Boost Mobile
- Lycamobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Postemobile
- Airvoice Wireless
- Asda Mobile
- Giffgaff
- Kajeet
- Voiceworks
- Ting
- Red Pocket Mobile
- Consumer Cellular
Other Key Players
- Hologram
- 1Ot
- Soracom
- Onomondo
- Airlinq
- Emnify
- 1Nce
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9itmzd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article