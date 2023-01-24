Global Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market Size Projected to Reach USD 1,845.67 Million by 2032, With CAGR of 14.7%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Application, and Fertilization Treatment); By Application; By Form; By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research report, the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market size & share was valued at USD 468.51 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,845.67 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

What is Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers? What is Size & Share of Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market?

Overview

Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers adhere to plant rhizoids leading to the development of hyphae. Hyphae boost the development and spreading of white roots into the soil leading to a significant increase in the rhizosphere. The rapidly rising demand for Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market can be attributed to the fungi forming a unique symbiotic relationship with the roots of plants, enhancing the growth and survivability of colonized plants. It is also beneficial in organic farming and regular commercial farming.

The rapidly increasing organic food market propels its growth, generating a high demand for mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers. With increased consumer awareness of growing health risks, increasing residues, food contamination, and other environmental issues, consumers prefer chemical-free food products. Therefore, biofertilizers and organic fertilizers increased owing to organic farming.

Some of the Top Key Players Covered Are:

Novozymes

UPL Limited

Premier Tech

Plant Health Care

Groundwork

Valent BioSciences

Agrotecnologías Naturales Atens

Lallemand Inc.

AgriLife

Ezzy BioSciences

Privi Life Sciences

PHMS Technocare

Sikko Industries

Symbiom SRO

Helena Agri-Enterprises

Tainio Biologicals

Vegalab

Key factors driving market growth

Good soil health and high crop yields push the market

Applying mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers can competently raise crop production with reduced environmental impact. Arbuscular mycorrhizae is a friendly symbiotic relationship between plant roots and specialized soil fungi. Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market size is expanding as a higher AMF gestured good soil health and increased crop yields which benefitted the agricultural sector and other industries. AMF is dependent on plants and sugar while also offering benefits such as soil particle binding, higher biomass, enhanced water holding capacity, replacement of toxic compounds, improvised intake of phosphorous, zinc, and other nutrients, drought and salinity tolerance, carbon sequestering in soil, and protection from nematodes and other predatory insects.

Chemical fertilizers are costly, noneco friendly, harmful to human health, cause eutrophication, and decrease soil organic matter and microbe activity. Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market sales are soaring as organic, environmentally friendly, and more cost-effective than chemical fertilizers. Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers increase soil quality by supplying nutrients and the natural environment in the rhizosphere. The microbial present in mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers such as ectomycorrhiza and endocorrhiza species are essential as they produce phosphorous and other nutrients beneficial to plants.

Recent trends influencing the market

Favorable policies by the government for organic farming to propel the market

The favorable policies put in place by the government for organic farming are increasing the growth of the market. Several governments in developing countries such as China , India , Brazil , and Indonesia encourage using these fertilizers. Recent initiatives by several government bodies in the establishment of microbial research institutes are stimulating their growth.

, , , and encourage using these fertilizers. Recent initiatives by several government bodies in the establishment of microbial research institutes are stimulating their growth. The enhanced consumer awareness of growing health risks, increasing food residue levels, and other environmental issues have led consumers to prefer food products without chemicals. Biofertilizers and organic fertilizers are in high demand due to the rise in the organic food sector, as they are required for organic farming.

Segmentation assessment

The seed treatment segment accounted for the highest market share

Based on the mode of application, the seed treatment segment accounted for the highest market share. Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market demand is on the rise as aggressively. Continuously growing consumption of synthetic fertilizers and several other crop chemicals such as pesticides and insecticides in recent years has led to deterioration in soil quality since many governments have imposed regulations on the agricultural sector, which is projected to have a positive influence on the seed treatment sector in biofertilizers.

The agriculture segment dominated the market

Based on application, the agriculture segment held the largest market volume share due to escalated production of several food products, including cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, and many others for healthy product development. Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market trends include the rapidly growing population burden, particularly in countries such as India and China have caused a high demand for agriculture. Therefore, the market for these fertilizers is increasing significantly.

Global Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market: Report Scope & Trends

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,845.67 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 535.46 Million Expected CAGR Growth 14.7% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Novozymes A/S, UPL Limited, Premier Tech Ltd., Plant Health Care, Groundwork AG, Valent BioSciences, Agrotechnologies Naturales ATENS, Lallemand Inc., AgriLife, Ezzy BioSciences, Privi Life Sciences, PHMS Technocare Private Limited, Sikko Industries, Symbiom SRO, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Tainio Biologicals Inc., and Vegalab S.A. Segments Covered By Mode of Application, By Application, By Form, By Type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Key market companies establishing their manufacturing units to drive the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific held the largest mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market share as there is an increased consumer preference towards the consumption of organic food and the vast number of government initiatives and reforms handled by governments of many developing Asian countries, including India, China, and Indonesia. Additionally, increasing investments by key market companies to establish their manufacturing units in these countries to provide for the growing need for biofertilizers is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Additionally, North America dominated the global market with a significant market share due to increased government interventions in organic farming practices and early adoption of advanced and innovative products in countries such as the US and Canada. Additionally, growing consumer awareness towards the advantages of organic food consumption and the high prevalence amongst farming committees about the long-term positive impact of fertilizers is driving the market's growth in the region.

Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Application, and Fertilization Treatment); By Application; By Form; By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market report based on mode of application, application, form, type, and region:

By Mode of Application Outlook

Seed Treatment

Soil Application

Fertilization Treatment

By Application Outlook

Agriculture

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Non-agriculture

By Form Outlook

Ectomycorrhizae

Endomycorrhizae

By Type Outlook

Solid

Liquid

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

