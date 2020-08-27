Global Mydriasis Market Outlook 2020-2030: Epidemiology, Pipeline, Drugs, Clinical Trials, Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mydriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Mydriasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The mydriasis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Mydriasis symptoms market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Mydriasis symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Mydriasis symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The diagnosed prevalent cases of mydriasis is increasing in 7MM during the study period, i.e. 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Mydriasis symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total Prevalent cases of Mydriasis, Gender-specific cases of Mydriasis, Age-specific cases of mydriasis. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Mydriasis symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Mydriasis report encloses the detailed analysis of mydriasis marketed drugs and early-stage (Phase-II) pipeline drug. It also helps to understand the Mydriasis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drug



Nyxol: Ocuphire Pharma



Nyxol is a novel eye drop drug candidate for multiple fronts of eye disorders. It is a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of phentolamine mesylate, and an approved alpha-1 and alpha-2 inhibitor, allowing a more efficient 505 (b)(2) development pathway for approval. With safety and efficacy data from seven Phase I and Phase II trials, Nyxol has demonstrated a differentiated target product profile that includes moderately reducing pupil size (which leads to improved vision during night and day at both far and near distances), lowering intraocular pressure in the normal range, and convenient once-daily evening dosing with long-lasting effects.



Market Outlook



The Mydriasis market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Mydriasis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Mydriasis market trend of each marketed drug and early-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the report, Mydriasis market in 7MM is expected to grow in the study period 2017-2030.



There is no established standard therapy for mydriasis, and the efficacy of conventional chemotherapy is limited, with an anticipated median overall survival less than a year, if left untreated. Due to the lack of prospective clinical trials, there had been no universally accepted standard of care.



Currently, the drug with the commercial name Mydrane (Thea Pharmaceuticals; UK), which is a combination of tropicamide (0.02%), phenylephrine (0.31%), and lidocaine (1%), has been approved for use in some European countries.



Recently, a combination of phenylephrine (1.0%) and ketorolac injection (0.3%) was approved for use in cataract surgery (Omidria; Omeros, USA). The drug is added to the irrigation solution, and unlike the substance delivered through the topical route, it goes into direct contact with the iris tissue throughout the procedure.



However, Omidria does not provide pupillary dilatation, but rather prevents the pupil from constricting and reduces postoperative ocular pain. Currently, there is no evidence stating that constant irrigation with the combination of phenylephrine (1.0%) and ketorolac injection (0.3%) will help to maintain mydriasis in patients with known risk factors such as diabetes, glaucoma, and pseudoexfoliative syndrome.



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Mydriasis market in 7MM. The market size of mydriasis in the seven major markets was USD 104.53 million in 2017.



Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Mydriasis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs. It also allow the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into the therapeutic candidate in Phase II stage. It also analyses Mydriasis key player involved in developing targeted therapeutics. Major player includes Ocuphire Pharma.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing and patent details for Mydriasis emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement, proactively, can have a positive impact both during the early stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



Medicare covers both traditional and laser cataract surgeries. These policies also include a traditional intraocular lens implant. Cataract surgery is the most common operation in the NHS, with over 400,000 procedures performed every year in the UK. Guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) says it is cost-effective and should not be restricted to more severe cases.



OMIDRIA helps provide access and support for patients. OMIDRIA is available through the Federal Supply Schedule and the VA National Formulary and to 340B institutions. Omeros continues to offer the OMIDRIAssure program, which provides We Pay the Difference patient reimbursement program, live assistance reimbursement hotline, and equal access patient assistance program for government-insured or uninsured patients, based on financial need.



KOL Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Mydriasis domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Mydriasis market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Mydriasis Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of mydriasis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, physiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Mydriasis epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for mydriasis is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Mydriasis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Mydriasis market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Mydriasis market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and Favorable Environment for New Anti-infective Modalities; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Mydriasis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for mydriasis. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Mydriasis market

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Companies Mentioned

Tha Laboratories

Omeros Corporation

Ocuphire Pharma

