Global N95 Masks Market to Grow as the COVID-19 Pandemic Grips Large Parts of the World, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global N95 masks market has witnessed an astounding jump in sales over the past year. The outbreak of the coronavirus disease caused alarm and panic across major parts of the world. Saving a few regions, the virus caused havoc across the healthcare sectors of all major countries. Therefore, the global healthcare industry was required to take pragmatic steps to help contain the spread of the virus. Use of face masks was ascertained as the most vital precautionary step to help minimize the spread of the virus. As people began to embrace face masks as a daily essential, healthcare entities began defining the various types of masks that were effective in preventing virus contraction. Even in the contemporary scenario, masks remain one of the most sought-after wearables for people across major parts of the world.

It is estimated that the global N95 masks market would expand at a remarkable CAGR of ~11% during the forecast period spanning over 2020 and 2030. The total value of the global N95 masks market is expected to touch US$ 6.4 Bn, rising up from a value of US$ 2.2 Bn in 2019. The growth of this market is directly proportionate to the impact of awareness drives on the psychology of the masses. There is growing concern amongst the masses about the spread of the virus to people suffering from other comorbidities. This has also created increased demand for N95 masks across the globe.

Key Findings of the Report

Role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Pandemic Management

The N95 mask continues to be top the charts of the most effective mask types to prevent people from contracting the virus. Several entities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) have given a seal of credibility to the use of N95 masks. This has played an essential role in driving sales across the global N95 masks market. In addition to this, the development of seamless domains and portals for information on the COVID-19 pandemic has also popularised N95 masks. These portals are either run by healthcare bodies or by state authorities responsible for crisis management. Several countries have already developed dedicated committees to address people's queries relating to the coronavirus disease. These committees actively promote the use of N95 masks.

Relevance of Global Marketing Campaigns

Several marketing campaigns run by world-acclaimed brands such as Burger King, Coca Cola, and Airbnb ran active campaigns to promote wearing of masks. The pervasiveness of these brands in the lives of people made it easy for them to create novel narratives around use of masks. Furthermore, social media promotions are also playing an integral role in creating new pathways for growth across the global N95 masks market. In this scenario, it is safe to expect that the global N95 masks market would grow at a stupendous pace in the times to follow. Furthermore, use of N95 masks by healthcare and medical practitioners is also creating fresh avenues for growth across the global market. Ever since the start of the pandemic, medical practitioners and HCPs have been educating people about the importance of N95 masks for preventing the spread of the virus.

Global N95 Masks Market: Growth Drivers

Several countries have imposed strict monetary penalties for people not wearing masks in public spaces.

Social media campaigns are promoting masks as the only 'vaccine' available in the current scenario.

Governments, state authorities, and healthcare organizations are promoting the use of N95 masks amongst people of all age groups.

Global N95 Masks Market: Key Companies

Honeywell International, Inc.

Prestige Ameritech

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Ansell Limited

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health

