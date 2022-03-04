Global N95 Medical Protective Masks Markets Report 2021: Cup-type N95 Medical Protective Masks will Maintain a Dominant Position with a 69.5% Market Share by 2026

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "N95 Medical Protective Masks Market - Global Industry Analysis (2015 - 2019) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2020 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global N95 medical protective masks market will be worth US$1,994.8.0 Mn by 2026 from US$ 1,159.4.0 Mn in 2020. During the forecast years of 2020 to 2026, the global market for N95 medical protective masks will register a CAGR of 9.5%.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic created an urgent need for masking at the start of 2020. As the pandemic intensifies in waves, it has created a consistent demand for N95 medical protective masks. The latest report on the global N95 medical protective masks market states that the use of these masks will continue as it has emerged as a critical tool in safeguarding the wearer and reducing the chance of infection.



Key Highlights Into Global N95 Medical Protective Masks Market:

The cup-type N95 medical protective masks will maintain a dominant position with a 69.5% market share by 2026

The flat-fold N95 medical protective masks segment will eye higher CAGR than cup-type medical protective masks during the forecast period

Hospital and clinic distribution channel is anticipated to remain integral in the global N95 medical protective masks market as it inches closer to a 60% market share by 2026

North America held the largest chunk of the regional segment with more than 30% market share in 2020. The regional market will dominate the global N95 medical protective masks market, in terms of revenue, surging ahead with a CAGR of 8.9% between the forecast years of 2020 and 2026.



Hospitals and Clinic Segment to Dominate as Demand for N95 Masks Soars Amongst Healthcare Workers

The hospital and clinic segment will hold a 59% market share in the global N95 medical protective masks market. Their indispensable role of these masks in protecting the healthcare workers has won the segment an unprecedented revenue stream. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prioritizes the need for N95 masks, manufacturers will ramp up production to prevent shortages.

Healthcare professionals will require these masks all the time while treating and consulting patients to prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome caused by coronavirus infection by respiratory aerosol and contact transmission. All of these factors are expected to push the hospital and clinic segment in an upward direction during the forecast period.



Europe to Register CAGR of 10.2% in Global N95 Medical Protective Masks Market

Between the forecast years of 2020 and 2026, North America is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9%. Meanwhile, Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2%. The phenomenal growth of this market in developed countries will be due to how terribly they have been affected all throughout the pandemic. Shortages of N95 grade protective masks, testing kits, and ventilators especially in the Netherlands, Italy, France, and Spain in the initial days of the pandemic have created a higher need for safety and preventive measures.



Meanwhile, Asia Pacific too is expected to create a massive demand for N95 medical protective masks as the populous countries such as India and China will need to ensure they tighten measures around safety with each wave.



Some of the leading players operating in the global N95 medical protective masks market are Ansell, GERSON, Cardinal Health, Moldex-Metric, Shanghai Dasheng, and CM Industrial & Safety Supply Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Players Analysis

1.1. 3M

1.1.1. Company Snapshot

1.1.2. Business Overview

1.1.2.1. Operations

1.1.2.2. Geographic Reach

1.1.2.3. Sales and Marketing

1.1.2.4. Strategy

1.1.2.5. Mergers and Acquisitions

1.1.2.6. Financial Overview

1.1.3. Financial Overview

1.1.3.1. Revenue and Price, 2019

1.1.3.2. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Business Regional Distribution, 2019

1.1.4. Product Portfolio

1.2. Honeywell

1.3. Kimberly-Clark

1.4. CardinalHealth

1.5. Ansell

1.6. Gerson

1.7. Shanghai Dasheng

1.8. Moldex-Metric

1.9. CM Industrial & Safety Supply Inc.



2. Manufacturing Plant Analysis

2.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Major Manufacturers in 2018

2.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Major Manufacturers in 2019



3. Market Dynamics and Competition Analysis

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraint

3.3. Opportunity

3.4. Porters Five Forces

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Cost Structure Analysis

3.6.1. Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

3.7. Competitive Landscape, 2019



4. Impact of COVID-19 on N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market

4.1. Impact of COVID-19

4.2. Shortage of supply due to production

4.3. Regional Impact of Coronavirus

4.3.1. North America

4.3.2. Europe

4.3.3. Asia Pacific

4.3.4. Latin America

4.3.5. Middle East and Africa

4.4. Key Distribution Strategies for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)



5. Industry Overview of N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.1.1. Market Segmentation

5.1.1.1. Market By Type

5.1.1.2. Market By Distribution Channel

5.1.1.3. Market By Region

5.2. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market By Type

5.2.1. Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015 - 2026)

5.2.1.1. Flat-Fold Type

5.2.1.2. Cup Type

5.3. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market By Distribution Channel

5.3.1. Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Distribution Channel (2015 - 2026)

5.3.1.1. Hospital & Clinic

5.3.1.2. Drug Store

5.3.1.3. Online

5.4. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market By Region

5.4.1. Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Region (2015 - 2026)



6. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market By Type

6.1. Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015 - 2026)

6.1.1. Flat-Fold Type

6.1.2. Cup Type



7. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market By Distribution Channel

7.1. Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Distribution Channel (2015 - 2026)

7.1.1. Hospital & Clinic

7.1.2. Drug Store

7.1.3. Online

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7helw4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets