Global Nail Care Products Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Augmented Reality to Enhance Shopping Experience

The global nail care products market will register a revenue of more than USD 11.3 billion by 2022.



Global Nail Care Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is emergence of augmented reality to enhance shopping experience. To enhance the customer's shopping experience, vendors in the beauty and personal care products market are investing in digital technology. The introduction of Augmented Reality(AR) is one such innovative technology incorporated in the beauty and care industry.



According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care. With the growing concerns for healthy nails, the customers are encouraged to use non-toxic and natural solutions to prevent their nails from harsh chemicals used in nail polishes.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of counterfeit nail care products. In the global nail care products market, a good proportion of imitated nail care products exists in distinct categories such as nail polish, nail polish removers, artificial nails and accessories.



Key vendors

Coty

Este Lauder Companies

L'Oreal

Revlon

Shiseido Company

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global nail care products market by product

Comparison by product

Global nail polish market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global nail accessories and implements market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global nail strengtheners market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global nail polish remover market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global artificial nails and accessories market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global nail polish accessories market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global nail care products market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global nail care products market by offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global nail care products market by online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of augmented reality to enhance shopping experience

Rising visibility of private-label brands

Growing interest toward nail art and manicure

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

