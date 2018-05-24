Global Nail Care Products Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Augmented Reality to Enhance Shopping Experience

The "Global Nail Care Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nail care products market will register a revenue of more than USD 11.3 billion by 2022.

Global Nail Care Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of augmented reality to enhance shopping experience. To enhance the customer's shopping experience, vendors in the beauty and personal care products market are investing in digital technology. The introduction of Augmented Reality(AR) is one such innovative technology incorporated in the beauty and care industry.

According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care. With the growing concerns for healthy nails, the customers are encouraged to use non-toxic and natural solutions to prevent their nails from harsh chemicals used in nail polishes.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of counterfeit nail care products. In the global nail care products market, a good proportion of imitated nail care products exists in distinct categories such as nail polish, nail polish removers, artificial nails and accessories.

Key vendors

  • Coty
  • Este Lauder Companies
  • L'Oreal
  • Revlon
  • Shiseido Company

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Global nail care products market by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Global nail polish market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Global nail accessories and implements market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Global nail strengtheners market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Global nail polish remover market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Global artificial nails and accessories market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Global nail polish accessories market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Global nail care products market by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Global nail care products market by offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Global nail care products market by online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of augmented reality to enhance shopping experience
  • Rising visibility of private-label brands
  • Growing interest toward nail art and manicure

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Coty
  • Este Lauder Companies
  • L'ORAL
  • REVLON
  • Shiseido Company

PART 16: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5sfs54/global_nail_care?w=5

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nail-care-products-market-2018-2022-emergence-of-augmented-reality-to-enhance-shopping-experience-300654312.html

