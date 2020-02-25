Global NAND Flash Market Insights 2020-2023 - Stronger Than Expected Supply Growth and COVID-19 Will Test the Market's Recovery

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NAND Insights Q1/20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NAND flash industry is expected to recover in 2020 after a disastrous 2019 where prices tanked 50%, however, stronger than expected supply growth and COVID-19 will test the strength of the recovery.



This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2023. A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, Capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided. The demand forecast includes the outlook for 3-bits per cell, 4-bits per cell and 3D NAND flash by application.



Companies mentioned in this report include:

Intel

Macronix International

Micron Technology

Powerchip

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

Toshiba Memory Company

Western Digital

Winbond

Yangtze Memory Technology Company

Key Topics Covered



1. NAND Flash Forecast

NAND Flash Revenue Trend

NAND Supplier Profitability

Capex

Wafer Capacity

Vendor Status

Technology Mix

Product Mix

2. Demand

Flash Cards

Smartphones

Tablets

Gaming Devices

eMMC/UFS

SSDs

Applications Forecast

3. Supply-Demand

Pricing

Summary

----------------------------



EXCEL FILE TOC



1. Revisions



2. Changes



3. Overview



4. NAND Supplier Operating Margin



5. Revenues



6. $ per GB



7. Capex



8. Supply-Demand



9. Applications

eMMC

Flash Cards

Gaming

Mobile Phone

Tablet

10. Wafer Capacity

Bits by Vendor

Samsung

Toshiba

Western Digital

SK Hynix

Micron

Intel

Powerchip

Macronix

Winbond

YMTC

11. ASP



12. Overview Charts

Demand Charts

Shipment Charts

