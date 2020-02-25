Global NAND Flash Market Insights 2020-2023 - Stronger Than Expected Supply Growth and COVID-19 Will Test the Market's Recovery

Feb 25, 2020, 16:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NAND Insights Q1/20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NAND flash industry is expected to recover in 2020 after a disastrous 2019 where prices tanked 50%, however, stronger than expected supply growth and COVID-19 will test the strength of the recovery.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2023. A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, Capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided. The demand forecast includes the outlook for 3-bits per cell, 4-bits per cell and 3D NAND flash by application.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

  • Intel
  • Macronix International
  • Micron Technology
  • Powerchip
  • Samsung Electronics
  • SK Hynix
  • Toshiba Memory Company
  • Western Digital
  • Winbond
  • Yangtze Memory Technology Company

Key Topics Covered

1. NAND Flash Forecast

  • NAND Flash Revenue Trend
  • NAND Supplier Profitability
  • Capex
  • Wafer Capacity
  • Vendor Status
  • Technology Mix
  • Product Mix

2. Demand

  • Flash Cards
  • Smartphones
  • Tablets
  • Gaming Devices
  • eMMC/UFS
  • SSDs
  • Applications Forecast

3. Supply-Demand

  • Pricing
  • Summary

----------------------------

EXCEL FILE TOC

1. Revisions

2. Changes

3. Overview

4. NAND Supplier Operating Margin

5. Revenues

6. $ per GB

7. Capex

8. Supply-Demand

9. Applications

  • eMMC
  • Flash Cards
  • Gaming
  • Mobile Phone
  • Tablet

10. Wafer Capacity

  • Bits by Vendor
  • Samsung
  • Toshiba
  • Western Digital
  • SK Hynix
  • Micron
  • Intel
  • Powerchip
  • Macronix
  • Winbond
  • YMTC

11. ASP

12. Overview Charts

  • Demand Charts
  • Shipment Charts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihy1m2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Global NAND Flash Market Insights 2020-2023 - Stronger Than Expected Supply Growth and COVID-19 Will Test the Market's Recovery

