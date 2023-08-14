Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Industry Report 2023-2028: Redefining Material Properties Across Key Verticals Fuels Innovations

The Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market is on the path of significant growth, driven primarily by the escalating demand from the building & construction sector.

This versatile material finds extensive application in various industries, including plastics, rubber, adhesives, and sealants, where its addition enhances performance under challenging temperature conditions. By improving hardness, heat resistance, weather resistance, toughness, and impact resistance, nano calcium carbonate enhances the properties of these materials.

Moreover, incorporating nano-calcium carbonate into paints enables better regulation of rheological and mechanical characteristics in the cured material. As the usage of nano-calcium carbonate as additives in polymers and adhesives expands, it not only reduces the cost of volume formulation but also improves the quality of the finished product, further fueling market growth in the foreseeable future.

Increasing Demand from Building & Construction Industry

In the construction business, nano calcium carbonate is used in products like adhesives, sealants, paints, and others. They are often employed to enhance these materials' characteristics. Additionally, nano calcium carbonate contributes to enhancing the material's properties which help to sustain material during the harsh conditions of the environment like summer, winter, and rainy seasons.

By virtue of chemical and nucleation effects, the nanoparticles also aid in improving cement hydration. Nano calcium carbonate is also employed as a modifier in formulations including epoxy, polysulphide, and MS polymers and is crucial in the creation of adhesives and sealants.

Therefore, increasing demand from the building & construction sector will lead to the growth of the Global Nano Calcium Carbonate market in the upcoming years.

Government Plans or Policies Concerning Healthcare

Governments all around the world are concentrating on improving health facilities and assisting the needy through their programs or initiatives, as nano calcium carbonates are utilized in the production of medicines. Nano calcium carbonate, which is extremely pure, is a component of many calcium formulations, including tablets and syrups.

Since it can neutralize acids and is added to low-pH active medicinal compounds, it also functions as an antacid chemical. Therefore, the increase in health facilities increases the demand for Global Nano Calcium Carbonate market during the projected period.

Growing Demand from Rubber Industry

Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber, chloroprene rubber, and styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) all use nano calcium carbonate. Moreover, nano calcium carbonate offers several benefits, such as lowering production costs while enhancing dimensional stability, stiffness, and toughness. Tires, tubes, vehicle parts, wires, belts, cables, medical devices & footwear are just a few examples of the many products that use rubber.

Growing demand for industrial rubber by the tire industry, as a cheap and efficient substitute for carbon black due to its superior chemical properties, is expected to drive the Global Nano Calcium Carbonate market demand during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in the Global Nano Calcium Carbonate market.

  • Nanomaterials Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Chu Shin Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Omya International AG
  • Imerys S.A.
  • Minerals Technologies Inc.
  • Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co., Ltd.
  • Nanoshel LLC
  • Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co., Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising demand from Building & Construction Industry
  • Increasing demand from Rubber Industry
  • Growing demand from Paint & Coating Industry

Market Trends & Developments

  • Product Launches
  • Merger's & Acquisitions
  • Technological Advancements

Challenges

  • Rising issues about mining activities
  • Deteriorating Paper Industry due to digitalization

Report Scope:

Nano Calcium Carbonate Market, By Application:

  • Plastics
  • Rubber
  • Building & Construction
  • Others

Nano Calcium Carbonate Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Mexico
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

