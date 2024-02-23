Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Increase in Plastic Production & Consumption Sets the Tone for Nano CaCO3 Consumption

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nano Calcium Carbonate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Nano Calcium Carbonate estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Standard Grade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the High Precision Grade segment is estimated at 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The report highlights the significant role of material innovation, particularly in nanotechnology and nanomaterials, in driving the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market. It discusses how the strong focus on material innovation has paved the way for advancements in nanotechnology, which in turn positively impacts the nano calcium carbonate market. Additionally, it provides insights into the global economic update to contextualize market trends and developments.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape of the nano calcium carbonate market is examined, with a breakdown of market presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial for 39 players worldwide in 2023. The report also includes influencer insights and technology perspectives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics and emerging trends in nano calcium carbonate.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Nano Calcium Carbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Recovering Construction Industry Bodes Well for Nano Calcium Carbonate Use in Production of Construction Materials

Growing Construction Spending to Create a Parallel Rise in Demand for Nano CaCO3 in Concrete Production: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Increase in Plastic Production & Consumption Sets the Tone for Nano CaCO3 Consumption in Plastic Manufacturing

Unabated & Unrelenting Use of Plastics Across Industries, Despite the Environmental Criticism, to Sustain Demand for Nano CaCO3 in Plastic Production: Global Plastics Production (In Million Metric Tons) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Strong Demand for Rubber Products Drives Growth in the Rubber Processing End-Use Sector Market

Strong Demand for Rubber Products Drives Interest in Nano Calcium Carbonate for Producing Low Cost, High Performance Rubber Products: Global Market for Rubber Products (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Continuous Advancements to Benefit Calcium Carbonate Nanoparticles Use in Biomedical Applications

Use of Nano Calcium Carbonate in the Paint Industry: A Review

Growing Demand for High Quality Paints Drives Use of Nano Calcium Carbonate to Improve Paint Properties such as Sheen, Opacity and Wear Resistance: Global Market for Paints and Coatings (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2026, 2028, and 2030

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 39 Featured)

AkzoNobel N.V.

Chu Shin Chemical Co., Ltd

Enping Yueyi Chemistry Industry Co., Ltd

Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co., Ltd

Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co., Ltd

Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co., Ltd

Imerys Performance Minerals

Mineral Technologies Inc.

Mittal Enterprises

Nanomaterials Technology Co., Ltd.

Omya AG

Shanghai Yaohua Nano-Tech Co., Ltd

Specialty Minerals Inc.

Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

