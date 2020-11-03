Global Nano Cellulose Market Forecast 2021-2028

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global nano cellulose market is estimated to record a CAGR of 18.05%, during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The region's primary market growth drivers include, the growing use of packaging flexibility aids and the exceptional properties of nano cellulose.





MARKET INSIGHTS

Nano cellulose is characterized by a group of materials defined as possessing at least one of its fibrous dimensions, on a nano-scale. As per the European Union, nano cellulose is an organically mass-produced material comprising particles with over more than half the number of particles and one or more external dimensions, in the distribution quantity, ranging from the size of 1 nm to 99 nm.

Nano cellulose provides excellent properties such as, mechanical, thermal, and structural.As a result, they are adopted in myriad applications including, oil and gas, coating, paper processing, and composites.



Nano cellulose's demand across biomedical and material science applications has accelerated over the years, owing to its renewable nature. For instance, the rapid growth in residential construction, especially in developing countries, is projected to bolster the need for paints and coatings, thereby augmenting the nano cellulose market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global nano cellulose market growth is evaluated across the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.The significant rise in the number of production endeavors of cellulose nanomaterials (CN) in the Asia Pacific, and the focus on research and development for mass-scale production drive the region's market growth.



Hence, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market, over the forecast period.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global nano cellulose market is consolidated, with the market share predominantly influenced by the production capacity.Besides, market players continually compete based on research and development.



The coverage of nano cellulose's end-user firms is substantially high.However, presently enterprises are striving to enter new applications.



Therefore, the degree of industrial rivalry is anticipated to be moderately high, during the forecast years. Some of the leading companies operating in the market include, Melodea Ltd, American Process Inc, Norse Skog AG, Sappi Ltd, etc.



