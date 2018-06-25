Global Nano-Enabled Batteries Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the Global market for Nano-Enabled Batteries in US$ Million by the following Segments: Large Format Modules, and Customized Batteries (Wireless Power Tools, & Laptops).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443611
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 21 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company
- A123 Systems LLC
- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Front Edge Technology
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443611
NANO-ENABLED BATTERIES MCP-6490 A GLOBAL MARKET REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Batteries - A Key Source of â€˜Portableâ€™ Energy
Battery Industry Embraces Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Achieves Commercial Grade Implementation in Li- ion Batteries
Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Augurs Well for the Market
Electric Vehicles - The Major End-Use Application Area for Nano-Enabled Batteries
Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Nano-Enabled Batteries Market
Table 1: World Market for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools
Laptops and Netbooks - The Li-ion Drivers
Table 2: Global Shipments of Desktop PCs, Laptops, and Tablets in Million Units for Years 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Technology Innovations/Advancements Spearhead Market Growth
Carbon Nanotubes Find Increased Applications in Batteries
Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and Robust Crust
Batteries Made of Gold Nanowires
Nano-Wire Battery with Lengthened Lifespan
Super Nanowire Batteries
Longer Lasting Nanowire-based Lithium-ion Batteries
Sound Powered Batteries
MIT Develops Nano Yolk Batteries
Nanopore Battery Technology
Nanobatteries with Tiny Nanopores
Development of Aluminum Anodes for Improved Rechargeable Batteries
CLS Aims to Develop Better Performing and Cheaper Battery Materials for Electric Vehicles
Amprius Develops Nanosolutions for Addressing Problems with Cathode and Anode Materials in Batteries for Electric Vehicles
Batteries for Desalinating Water
Vulcan Develops VoltaNano for Enhancing Performance of Lead- Acid Batteries
Startups and Universities at the Forefront of Nano-enabled Battery Research
Nanotube-based Lithium-ion Batteries Capable of Ultra-fast Charging
Novel Nanomaterials for Cathode and Anode in Li-ion Batteries
Nanotubes for Flexible Batteries for use in Flexible Devices
Innovative Nanotechnology-enabled Batteries
Challenges in the Development of Nano-Enabled Batteries
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Nano-Nouvelle Inks Agreements with High Performance Battery Manufacturers
Kokam Conducts Ballistic Tests on Battery Cells Using Li-Ion NANO Battery Technology
3M Makes Investment in Nanoscale Components
OBP to Launch EnergyCell Nano-Carbon Batteries
A123 Systems Takes Over Leyden Energyâ€™s Battery Technology
4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
A123 Systems LLC (USA)
Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Front Edge Technology (USA)
mPhase Technologies, Inc. (USA)
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nano-Enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries (Wireless Power Tools and Laptops) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Nano-Enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries (Wireless Power Tools and Laptops) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 21 The United States (13) Canada (1) Europe (3) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443611
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nano-enabled-batteries-industry-300671665.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article