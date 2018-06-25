Global Nano-Enabled Batteries Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the Global market for Nano-Enabled Batteries in US$ Million by the following Segments: Large Format Modules, and Customized Batteries (Wireless Power Tools, & Laptops).



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 21 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 3M Company

- A123 Systems LLC

- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

- Evonik Industries AG

- Front Edge Technology



NANO-ENABLED BATTERIES MCP-6490 A GLOBAL MARKET REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Batteries - A Key Source of â€˜Portableâ€™ Energy

Battery Industry Embraces Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Achieves Commercial Grade Implementation in Li- ion Batteries

Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Augurs Well for the Market

Electric Vehicles - The Major End-Use Application Area for Nano-Enabled Batteries

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Nano-Enabled Batteries Market

Table 1: World Market for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools

Laptops and Netbooks - The Li-ion Drivers

Table 2: Global Shipments of Desktop PCs, Laptops, and Tablets in Million Units for Years 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technology Innovations/Advancements Spearhead Market Growth

Carbon Nanotubes Find Increased Applications in Batteries

Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and Robust Crust

Batteries Made of Gold Nanowires

Nano-Wire Battery with Lengthened Lifespan

Super Nanowire Batteries

Longer Lasting Nanowire-based Lithium-ion Batteries

Sound Powered Batteries

MIT Develops Nano Yolk Batteries

Nanopore Battery Technology

Nanobatteries with Tiny Nanopores

Development of Aluminum Anodes for Improved Rechargeable Batteries

CLS Aims to Develop Better Performing and Cheaper Battery Materials for Electric Vehicles

Amprius Develops Nanosolutions for Addressing Problems with Cathode and Anode Materials in Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Batteries for Desalinating Water

Vulcan Develops VoltaNano for Enhancing Performance of Lead- Acid Batteries

Startups and Universities at the Forefront of Nano-enabled Battery Research

Nanotube-based Lithium-ion Batteries Capable of Ultra-fast Charging

Novel Nanomaterials for Cathode and Anode in Li-ion Batteries

Nanotubes for Flexible Batteries for use in Flexible Devices

Innovative Nanotechnology-enabled Batteries

Challenges in the Development of Nano-Enabled Batteries



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Nano-Nouvelle Inks Agreements with High Performance Battery Manufacturers

Kokam Conducts Ballistic Tests on Battery Cells Using Li-Ion NANO Battery Technology

3M Makes Investment in Nanoscale Components

OBP to Launch EnergyCell Nano-Carbon Batteries

A123 Systems Takes Over Leyden Energyâ€™s Battery Technology



4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

A123 Systems LLC (USA)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Front Edge Technology (USA)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (USA)



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nano-Enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries (Wireless Power Tools and Laptops) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Nano-Enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries (Wireless Power Tools and Laptops) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 21 The United States (13) Canada (1) Europe (3) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

